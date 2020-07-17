The cast and crew of New Castle High School's production of "Hello, Dolly!" includes: Kennedy Gabriel as Dolly Gallagher Levi; Lazaro Lopez as Horace Vandergelder; Montia Hall as Irene Molloy; Emanuel Gingras as Cornelius Hackle; Alayzha Anderson as Minnie Fay; Ethan Bradley as Barnaby Tucker;
Cassidy Rosser as Ernestina Money; Lane Lightner as Ambrose Kemper; Emily D'Ambrosi as Ermengarde; Kenisha Jackson as Mrs. Rose; Liam Frost, judge; Renee Lopez, police officer/soloist; Jordan Aromando, Rudolph Reisenweber; Paydon Greathouse, Elizabeth; Alexis Davis, Evelyn; Alexis Bradley, Julia;
Otis Bodie, Stanley/waiter; Xandria Graziani, Abigail; Matthew Shanor, Manny/waiter; and Emily Glovier, stage manager.
