They’re not Santa’s elves, but they are working to deliver holiday magic.
Tim Barton’s welding students at the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center are repairing six dollies used to carry StarBound Entertainment balloons along parade routes throughout the world.
The “floatoons” as company founder and CEO Toni McKay terms the large rolling steel platforms have been used by the Neshannock Township balloon maker since 2008 when the ongoing helium shortage began.
“We were almost out of business overnight, so we had to learn to reinvent ourselves,” McKay said, explaining that when she started StarBound in 1987, helium cost about $30 a cylinder. This year, she’s paying $342 to $742 per cylinder with typical parade-sized balloons using 12 to 15 cylinders each.
“There’s only so many places that are able to afford it anymore,” she said, explaining the dollies offer event organizers a less expensive alternative to helium-filled designs. “We’re always getting new parades while the price of helium keeps going up, so they’re always in demand.”
However, the increased use of the dollies meant several in StarBound’s fleet of about two dozen were starting to show their age.
“Because they’re used on the streets, like a vehicle, there’s a lot of wear and tear,” McKay said, adding, “But I realize we have a lot of local talent, so on a whim I contacted the school to see if they could help.
“It turned out they were very anxious to help and lovely to work with. It’s helping us bring the world back to some semblance of normalcy,” continued McKay who saw business stop during the pandemic shutdowns.
On a sunny afternoon last week, young welders Jesse Gasser, Ryan McWilliams, Brady Parker, Gavin Uiselt and Brady Zook were repairing the second of the six dollies delivered to LCCTC’s welding shop. Fixes to the floatoons included weld repairs, reinforcements of bolts on wheels and reconstruction of bent framing, according to Barton.
“I got an email from Toni asking if we could help do some repair on the dollies,” he explained. “We absolutely wanted to help out, so I had them send in some photos to see what needed done.
“This is the second type of community project we’ve done,” continued Barton, whose students also worked on a trolley car replica for the Ellwood City Area Historical Society. “It’s great to see them applying the skills they’re learning to an actual product for a customer. Not only does it help them prepare for the real world by putting their welding skills to use, it also teaches them about teamwork and meeting deadlines.”
Written across the chalkboard in the classroom area of the welding shop is the dolly deadline of Nov. 18, only one day before one of the refurbished floatoons will appear carrying Gingersnap the Elf in New Castle’s Hometown Holiday Parade.
Gingersnap is one of four StarBound balloons in the downtown event. A Oneness creation along with a space shuttle to honor grand marshal and NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan will be air filled while Santa will float on helium.
“It took me two months to find the helium for him,” McKay said, adding, “A balloon may go down the street in an hour but it takes two years to plan. It’s like being in charge of 20 weddings in one week.”
In addition, the repaired dollies will be part of Chicago’s Thanksgiving parade and the Dec. 3 holiday parade in Philadelphia.
“(The students) made a huge contribution and they can see their work while they’re eating Thanksgiving dinner,” McKay said with a laugh.
“Our balloons are well-traveled,” she continued, noting that this year StarBound added events in Viera, Fla., New Orleans and Palm Springs, Calif., to its resume.
For Rockford, Ill., StarBound was commissioned to produce a guitar balloon in honor of hometown musicians Cheap Trick. To celebrate the Rockford Peaches, the all-female baseball team made famous in the film “A League of Their Own,” a version of a Rockford peach resembling a baseball was created.
Closer to home, McKay is working with the Fred Rogers Company to debut a new character, Alma, from “Alma’s Way” and, last weekend, two StarBound balloons, a ghost tank and a star, appeared on dollies in the New Castle Veterans Day parade.
“We’ve been all over the world, in Chile, England and Peru, and I’m dreaming of being in Ireland and Italy,” McKay said. “It’s a precarious career, but I feel fortunate to be able to provide joy and happiness to others around the world. Really, it’s an honor, especially in my hometown. I’m like Dorothy when I say there’s no place like home.”
