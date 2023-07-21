After his heart transplant 13 years ago, Steve Wicks dedicated himself to promoting organ donation “to anyone who will listen.”
This year, his grandson provided him with more talking points.
“When I talk to a group and ask how many are organ donors, it’s usually about half who raise their hands,” the Laurel area resident said. “To the others, I ask a simple question: ‘If it was your daughter, your father or your wife who needed a kidney or a heart or a lung to live would you say no?’”
Thankfully for Wicks and his 18-year-old grandson Austin Smalley, two families were willing to say yes, literally giving them their hearts.
FAMILY HISTORY
Diagnosed with heart failure caused by cardiomyopathy in 1997, Wicks said his heart was weak, enlarged and only functioning at about 20 percent capacity.
While the condition was initially controlled with medication, by 2009 the California native was down to five percent heart function and relied on a wheelchair and oxygen tanks to get him through the day.
Wicks recalled his doctor telling him and his wife, Tracy, a nurse who heads the IV team at UPMC Jameson Hospital, the choice was to get a transplant or go home and die within the year.
He underwent the transplant on March 18, 2010, his 54th birthday.
“It’s 13 years out now and I’m still doing really, really well. I’m considered immunocompromised and more susceptible to diseases like COVID, but I’ve got a great quality of life. I’m not missing out on anything,” said Wicks, who takes part in the annual Transplant Games of America competition as part of the Pittsburgh-based Team Allegheny.
“Transplants don’t just keep you alive, they give you your life back,” Wicks said, explaining his cardiomyopathy was caused by a genetic mutation that can be passed along to future generations.
Since his transplant, Wicks’ biological children have been tested for the mutation. Three of the four tested positive, including his 41-year-old daughter Shannon Smalley who now lives in Spanish Fork, Utah. While Shannon’s daughter Cheyanne escaped the mutation, her son Austin “got the family inheritance.”
PROBLEMS START
Shannon said Austin had always been healthy and wasn’t the type to complain if he wasn’t feeling right. He’d rather be on the pitcher’s mound where his grandpa proudly pointed out he led his high school baseball team to the state championship as a junior and was being looked at by college scouts.
But in January, during preseason practices for his senior season, Austin collapsed in the dugout.
Initially, Shannon and her husband, Clayton, took him to an urgent care facility, thinking maybe it was only dehydration. A gut feeling had Shannon insist on an EKG. The results sent Austin to the emergency room.
“Then it all kind of happened,” Shannon related. “I always thought I’d be the one to have problems. I never expected him to have problems this young. He was always my ready-to-go kid who never complained.”
DIAGNOSIS
Following a long series of tests and hospital visits, the family learned Austin was experiencing heart failure due to restrictive cardiomyopathy, a condition causing his heart to have difficulty pumping.
“It’s a hard diagnosis,” Shannon said. “They found fluid in his heart, lungs and abdomen and his liver was descended, all caused by the heart failure.”
Austin spent the remainder of his senior year in and out of doctors’ offices and hospitals, although he was able to attend his graduation ceremony in late May. Soon after, an episode of arrhythmia, which could lead to sudden death, put him on the transplant list.
“I never thought in my wildest dreams that I’d have a grandchild go through this. They don’t put you on the transplant list until there are no other options,” said Wicks, the grandfather of 14. “But Austin has a secondary gene that made the problems get worse faster. It took me 12 years to get to where he was in three or four months. Seeing him so sick and in need of a transplant, it broke my heart.”
Austin’s condition, young age and rare blood type — AB positive, which he shares with his grandfather — made him a high-priority case. Within four days, an organ was found and on June 13 he received his new heart.
While the initial surgery was successful, subsequent fluid buildup and bleeding issues caused Austin to undergo four surgeries over a six-day period.
Released from the hospital on July 5, Austin is now “doing great” his mom said.
“He’s gained back about 20 pounds and eating like a teenage boy again,” Shannon explained. “But I still plan to put him in a bubble for a year. He’s been given the gift of life — and time — so I’m encouraging him to take advantage of that.”
FUTURE PLANS
While Austin was unsure of his future plans when he first became ill, Shannon said he’s now thinking of a career in physical therapy or nursing, inspired by his experience and those who cared for him.
He also plans to join his grandfather in his campaign for organ donation awareness — and maybe even take him on in a future Team Utah vs. Team Allegheny Transplant Games matchup.
“For Austin, my dad has been a godsend. He leaned on him a lot. Dad told him what he needed to know in a way no one else really could,” Shannon said, adding, “I’m so glad he was there.”
For his part, Wicks is quick to pass along credit to others.
“I know he’s going to flourish. There were so many prayers being lifted up for him,” said the member of First United Brethren Church in Eastbrook. “Of course, neither of us would be here without the donor families, the doctors and the medical teams, but God had a hand in this, He was the glue that held it all together.
“Every day I thank God for the gift of organ donation,” he continued. “Ever since my transplant, I’ve felt the need to give back. I know miracles can happen. I tell everyone I can that this can happen to any family, at any time. Donation saves lives. You can’t take (your organs) with you to heaven.”
(For more information on organ donation or to register as a donor, visit https://donatelife.net/register)
