Heart Association honors Jameson cardiac director

Heart attack victims who received a life-saving stent at UPMC Jameson likely never got the chance to thank Donna Cochran.

So on Saturday, the American Heart Association did it for them.

Cochran, director of cardiac services at Jameson, received the prestigious Mary Ann Scully Excellence in Nursing Award from the association’s Greater Pittsburgh chapter at its annual Heart Ball. The award celebrates and highlights an individual nurse for his or her lifetime accomplishments in the field of stroke or cardiovascular nursing.

The honor recognizes Cochran’s work 20 years ago in bringing a then-controversial, now-routine approach to treating certain heart attack victims to New Castle, as well as her continuing efforts to ensure excellence in the hospital’s cardiac programs.

Cochran was nominated for the award by Dr. Elizabeth Piccione, a cardiologist and interim president of both UPMC Jameson and Horizon hospitals.

Piccione explained that certain heart attacks are caused by the total or near-total blockage of a coronary artery. Piccione called this the most serious type of heart attack, as every minute the artery is blocked, heart muscle dies.

Today, the accepted treatment for these “STEMI” attacks is for a doctor to go through an artery in the arm or leg to insert a stent, which reopens the blocked blood vessel. However, up until the early 2000s, hospitals that performed this procedure also had to have an in-house cardiac surgeon in case problems develop in the cath lab. An independent community hospital at the time, Jameson could not support a cardiac surgery program.

Around 2003, though, the thinking began to change, Piccione said, and Pennsylvania began exploring the idea of allowing heart attacks to be treated with stents without cardiothoracic – or CT – surgery being available in the building.

“Now it’s considered the norm,” Piccione said. “But it was unbelievably controversial at the time, and there were a lot of people who didn’t want it to happen. Donna recognized that our population was vulnerable, had travel barriers and that we have a lot of disease.

“She was the driver of that program and continues to be one of the main leaders. The degree of quality control, oversight and logistical hoops that we had to go through to develop that program were considered insurmountable by a lot of hospitals. A lot of them even stopped trying. Donna was our champion, and we have today a very vibrant program because of her dedication.”

Since then, Piccione went on, data has shown that if a problem does develop in a cath lab, surgery can do little to help. and if surgery is necessary, “I can Lifeflight somebody to (UPMC) Presbyterian’s OR quicker than they could probably get from Presbyterian’s cath lab to their OR.”

Piccione added that Jameson has treated about 500 people who have had a STEMI heart attack in its cath lab — patients who might not have survived had Cochran not spearheaded efforts to develop the current program.

“There are people walking around and enjoying time with their families and loved ones because of the work Donna did,” Piccione said. “That’s why she deserves this award. Hands down, she has made an impact on people’s ability to live their life.”

Cochran, who came to Jameson around 1988 as a critical care nurse and who later developed a telemetry monitoring unit with a focus on cardiac arrhythmias and post-heart attack care, called the American Heart Association’s recognition “overwhelming” and “surreal.”

“You don’t really expect to get that,” said Cochran, who has been director of cardiac services since 1992. “I come to work every day. Part of my job is how do you each day take better care of patients.

“I have an excellent team that I work with. Everyday we do it better than we did it the day before, being very dedicated to this population of parents in both Lawrence and Mercer counties. We want to get the best care we can get for them.”

Today, Piccione said, Cochran continues her dedication to her work.

“Every part of treating a heart attack at our hospital has Donna’s fingerprints on it,” she said. “The impact she has had on our community is unbelievable. It was never her intent to be recognized like this. You don’t work in a community hospital because you expect to have accolades. Those things come a lot easier in bigger hospitals.

“She does things because she believes they’re the right thing to do. There’s no ulterior motive, she was never trying to parlay this job into another job. It was always that she really felt the needs of our patients and our community and wanted to help.”

