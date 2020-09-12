The annual Healthy Kids Day is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 19 at the the Preston-Chambers Y-Zone branch located at 428 Eleanor Drive.
The free community event aims to encourage kids to stay active and keep learning during these unprecedented times. It is being hosted by the Lawrence County YMCA, Hoyt Center for the Arts, Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County and Children’s Advocacy Center of Lawrence County.
“A child’s development is never on vacation, and Healthy Kids Day is a great opportunity to educate families and motivate kids to stay active in mind, body and spirit throughout the year”, said Michelle Swogger, YMCA Community Outreach & Healthy Living Director and Healthy Kids Day organizer.
“We believe in the potential of all children and we strive to help kids find that potential within them. When a child is healthy, happy, and supported they can make great things happen.”
The courts, indoor turf field and lower outdoor fields will be closed to offer indoor and outdoor fun for the entire family. The event will feature physical and educational activities, including:
•Hula hooping demonstrations
•Visits from the New Castle and Neshannock police departments
•Free pizza courtesy of Pizza Joe’s
•Stress relief and wellness activities
•Virtual teddy bear clinic with Dr. Magnifico from Primary Health Network
•Fun fitness activities and youth sports demos
•Bookmobile courtesy of the New Castle Public Library
•Hoyt Center for the Arts mask contest
•Obstacle courses provided by the Children’s Advocacy Center and the YMCA
•Bring-your-own Frisbee toss, tie dyeing, games and more.
There will also be several community organizations and businesses on hand with resources, free samples and activities.
For more information, contact the Lawrence County YMCA at (724) 658-4766 or visit www.lawcoymca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.