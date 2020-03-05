HARRISBURG — The widespread marketing of Cannabidiol (CBD) products, OK’d by the 2018 Farm Bill, erupted last year just as the state was rolling out its medical marijuana program.
Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program, created under a 2016 state law, saw its first dispensaries open in 2018, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday.
That circumstance likely has many people unaware of the major differences between the CBD products -- including tinctures, lotions and balms, among many others -- and the drugs available through the state’s medical marijuana program, Levine said.
The products sold through the state’s medical marijuana program are derived from marijuana plants, she said. The CBD products sold in retail stores, instead of the state-permitted dispensaries, are derived from hemp, Levine said.
"I don't think the public realizes that," she said.
The chief distinction between hemp and marijuana is that hemp must contain less than 0.3 percent THC, the psychoactive drug found in marijuana, said Fred Strathmeyer, deputy secretary for plant industry and consumer protection in the state Department of Agriculture.
The proliferation of CBD products was fueled by the 2018 federal Farm Bill which relaxed a long-standing ban on industrial hemp products, said Strathmeyer.
Last year, the state issued 324 permits for hemp farming at 828 locations, covering almost 4,000 acres in 55 counties, Strathmeyer said.
CBD is another compound in marijuana and hemp that is increasingly being credited with health benefits.
The products sold in the dispensaries are subjected to laboratory testing and strict regulation, Levine said.
“Our supply chain is extremely tightly regulated,” she said. The marijuana sold in dispensaries “is what it says it is.”
Levine was testifying Tuesday at a hearing called by the House health committee to examine what impact the explosive growth of CBD products is having on the state’s medical marijuana industry.
Levine said that while the medical marijuana program offers patients some “CBD-rich” products, the fact those treatments are made from marijuana and not hemp “makes all the difference in the world.
Billy Woolf, chief operating officer, of Steep Hill PA, a lab for testing marijuana, said that research shows that therapeutic effects of CBD and THC are amplified when both compounds are present and working together, as they are in marijuana, but not in industrial hemp.
Because the use of hemp is guided by federal law, there is little enforcement now in place to penalize stores that sell CBD products that are mislabeled, Levine said. In addition, while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration bars the use of CBD in food and beverages, there is also no real enforcement of that either, she said.
Strathmeyer said the Department of Agriculture’s oversight role largely ends once the hemp product goes through the door of the processor that is using the hemp products.
The lax oversight of labeling for CBD products is frightening, said state Rep. Mike Schlossberg, D-Lehigh County.
State Rep. Kathy Rapp, R-Warren County, the chairwoman of the Health Committee, said the hearing was intended to be informational and wasn’t aimed at examining any particular piece of legislation.
Schlossberg said that based on the concerns about labeling, there might be justification for the state to look harder at enacting labeling and testing requirements for CBD products.
