Christian Golub hopes a personally dark time can lighten others’ lives.
A senior at Neshannock High School and Life Scout with Boy Scouts of America Troop 743, Golub began experiencing severe pain and swelling in his leg and knee last summer. For the Neshannock cross country and track letterman even walking became difficult and painful.
Initially doctors believed the son of Cheryl and Gerard Golub had osteosarcoma, a form of cancer affecting the cells that form bones, which caused a tumor on his thighbone.
In August, at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Golub underwent surgery to remove a segment of his left femur.
“Even then, they couldn’t formally diagnose it,” recalled Golub, whose search for an answer ended at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. “In October, we finally found out it was benign. Thankfully, non-cancerous. It was a miracle.”
Because it’s unclear what caused the tumor and whether Golub will develop more, he returns to Columbus every three months for scans.
And, while parts of his health journey were “very scary,” Golub considers himself blessed.
Having already decided to go into the medical field inspired by his mom’s nursing career, his personal experience furthered that plan. After graduation this spring, Golub intends to major in biology or pre-med with the ultimate goal of becoming a neurosurgeon.
“It’s going to be a long time and a lot of school, but I 100 percent firmly believe I have the work ethic and compassion,” he said. “It’s a calling. I know I want to help others in need.”
A desire to help is also where Golub’s health scare and his passion for Scouting intersect.
Prior to his illness, Golub was preparing to begin work on his Eagle Scout service project and had initially planned to do a veteran’s memorial, having been recognized with a Pride and Promise Award from his school district for a Veterans Day speech he gave about his grandfather’s World War II experience.
However, while in the hospital, his plans changed.
Although he never needed a blood transfusion, he witnessed many who did and heard of the problem caused by a critical nationwide blood shortage.
As soon as he was able, Golub contacted representatives from the American Red Cross about setting up a local donation drive and a new Eagle Scout project was born.
The drive will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. March 31 at First Alliance Church, 111 Mission Meade Drive. Golub noted that those with blood types O+, O-, A-, and B- are especially needed to consider donating as Power Red donors. To schedule a donation appointment, interested donors can call (800) 733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org/give and enter FIRSTALLIANCENC.
“This was inspiring and more personal,” Golub said. “The national blood shortage is very critical. Many people who need surgery have to cancel because of the low blood supply.”
Scott Stone, Scoutmaster for Troop 743, explained, “Although a blood drive is not traditionally an approved Eagle project, in Christian’s case it seemed like an ideal fit. Christian’s desire to attend college for a medical degree, combined with his recent surgery, motivated everyone to find a project where Christian could make a difference in some aspect of health care.
“We are exceptionally proud of Christian’s ability to overcome a serious medical condition and still complete his Eagle project ... No one doubted his ability to do it though. Christian is one of our most organized and resourceful Scouts. His attention to detail and work ethic are excellent. We expect this blood drive to be a huge success simply because Christian is leading it,” Stone continued, adding that Golub is one of five Scouts from the troop completing requirements for Eagle Scout, the organization’s top rank, this year.
“As a Scoutmaster, I am sorry to see Christian and this group of Scouts age out, but I am truly excited to see the great heights they will achieve,” Stone added. “I could not be more proud of these young men and the things they accomplished in Scouting.”
Golub first joined BSA as a Cub Scout in third grade and has held numerous leadership positions within the organization including senior patrol leader and quartermaster. The holder of more than 50 Merit Badges, he earned World Conservation, Pope Pius II and Ad Altare Dei awards.
Golub explained that he enjoys Scouting for its “leadership and community aspects. It teaches us how to convert from a young teen into a man.
“Sadly, I don’t see a lot of young teens that understand that,” Golub continued, noting that Scouting is more than earning awards and camping, although both are enjoyable elements of the program. “I think if more people knew all the aspects (of Scouting), they’d be interested in joining.”
In addition to Scouting and athletics, Golub volunteers for Holy Spirit Parish activities and is involved in numerous extracurriculars at Neshannock including National Honor Society, forensics and Future Business Leaders of America.
While those activities keep him more than busy, his immediate goal is a successful blood drive.
“I’m hoping everyone can come together and donate to help with this national issue. It’s a great cause everyone from students to senior citizens can support,” Golub said, adding, “But for me, it’s very personal. It’s given me closure for a dark period in my life. It’s been the bright spot in this journey.”
