Health fair reaches out to Latino community

Nearly two years to the day after Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, the island is still working to help its victims.
New Castle is as well.
In addition to the 2,975 people Puerto Rican officials say were killed when the Category 4 storm devastated the island on Sept. 20, 2017, tens of thousands were left homeless. Eventually, about 50 displaced families relocated to Lawrence County. Many of them spoke no English, putting county agencies, schools and social services in a full-blown scramble to meet their new neighbors’ needs.
The United Way of Lawrence County, which has been spearheading those efforts, took another step forward when it hosted a Latino Health Fair on Saturday at First Presbyterian Church. Health screenings, information in both English and Spanish on local assistance programs and a free meal were among the offerings.
Also on hand was Luz Colon, executive director of the Governor’s Advisory Committee on Latino Affairs who, according to local United Way Director Gayle Young, met with officials from the New Castle Area School District, UPMC Jameson Hospital and the Lawrence County commissioners “to discuss some of the issues we are having in welcoming our Latino families into our community.”
“When you live in a rural area,” Young said, “you don’t have all the resources that you have when you live in a city for dual languages.”
Citing Gov. Tom Wolf’s 2016 executive order to establish a commission for Latino affairs that would “be the eyes and ears of the governor,” Colon said it is the panel’s responsibility to visit the communities around the state, and take back major issues and situations that may be going on in the Latino community to the administration.
“The reason we feel it was important to have a health fair is that in Puerto Rico, during the hurricane, the delivery for food items were canned goods,” Colon said. “When a lot of people came to the United States, and here in Pennsylvania, we were dealing with a lot of people who came with a lot of health issues.
“So the education is important for them, to understand to be healthy, to get vaccinations, to get health screenings. We just want them to understand that we care as a community about their health, their well-being.”
She is finding that, in rural areas especially, communication can be a major barrier to education.
“What I am seeing in my travels is that in rural areas, including New Castle, a big thing is language access — having things that are written in Spanish or pamphlets or information that individuals can understand and get the resources that they need,” Colon said. “That’s one of the major ones.
“Also ESL classes — English as a Second Language — these are very critical and very important. From what I’m hearing, that is what is imperative to this community and that is what I’ll be bringing back to the administration and seeing how we will be able to assist with the different departments that we have in the Commonwealth.”
Among those represented at Saturday’s health fair were UPMC Jameson, the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County, Children’s Advocacy Center, Lawrence County Community Action Partnership and the New Castle Community YMCA.
UPMC was offering blood sugar and cholesterol screenings and had contracted with an interpreter, Julia Gueravillarreal of Global Wordsmiths in Pittsburgh, to explain results and information in Spanish if needed.
“Gayle (Young) has told us that a lot of members who have moved here from the Latino community have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes,” said Char Verdi of UPMC Jameson.”We wanted to bring diabetes nutrition information and on diet and just education about diabetes in general.”
Patricia Hutchinson, a certified diabetes instructor with UPMC Jameson, explained that heredity can play a role in diabetes, and that “Spanish, African Americans are more prone to it because it’s in their genetics.”
Erika Stuart, family community partnership coordinator with Children’s Advocacy Center, said her agency is concerned with family well-being, and brought Spanish-language information to inform families about available programs. Stuart said she also has been out to housing sites with an interpreter to try to get families enrolled in programs that can help with school readiness, trauma, or even “ if they need to make a doctor’s appointment or need help with welfare, or phone communications.”
