By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
The state Department of Health unveiled a plan Thursday to provide COVID vaccine to nursing homes as the state revealed that less than 80 percent of nursing home residents and barely half of the staff in nursing homes have been vaccinated.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many Pennsylvanians, but the most significantly affected have been our vulnerable seniors and other individuals in long-term care facilities,” said Health Department Executive Deputy Secretary Keara Klinepeter, who has helped lead the department’s response at long-term care facilities.
Last month, Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam ordered nursing homes to survey staff and residents and notify the state of how many of each group had gotten vaccinated.
Klinepeter said that those surveys showed that on average about 79 percent of nursing home residents and 53 percent of staff remain unvaccinated, despite the state having made nursing home vaccinations one of the top priorities of the state’s vaccine distribution plan.
Klnepeter said that the state’s survey didn’t provide any data explaining why residents or staff would have chosen not to get vaccinated.
“Anecdotally, there were a number of staff who didn’t want to be the first” to get vaccinated, she said.
The state began offering vaccines in nursing homes in late December and by Feb. 23, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that every nursing home had been visited twice so that residents and staff had been given the opportunity to get first and second doses of COVID vaccine. Each facility was also offered a third clinic to make sure that people who wanted the vaccine but had missed the initial clinic could get immunized.
Under the plan announced Thursday, vaccine doses from the Federal Pharmacy Partnership will be allocated to help nursing homes ensure that residents and employees who now want to get vaccinated can get immunized.
Klinepeter noted, though, that the percentage of nursing home employees vaccinated in Pennsylvania, compares favorably to national averages for the nursing home industry.
Ahead of Thursday’s announcement, the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, which represents many of the nursing homes in the state, said that its surveys of its members found that many were reporting difficulty in finding vaccine doses after the initial rounds of clinics had concluded.
Thirty-five percent of the respondents are still trying to develop plans to secure vaccines, especially as new residents and newly hired workers need to be vaccinated.
“This sampling of Pennsylvania’s long-term care providers demonstrates a clear need for a state plan so that we can continue to vaccinate our most vulnerable residents and their providers of care,” said Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association.
“We were pleased to learn there is a new plan in place for continued vaccinations. We must ensure new residents and workers can access the vaccine as easily and efficiently as possible - as well as those who had initially waited at the start of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership program,” Shamberg said Thursday.
