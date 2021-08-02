The Pennsylvania Department of Health is planning to send text messages to more than 250,000 residents who’ve received an initial dose of COVID vaccine but didn’t get their second shot.
More than 2.6 million Pennsylvanians have gotten an initial dose of vaccine but haven’t yet received a second dose to become fully vaccinated, according to CDC and Department of Health data.
Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said that the initial text alerts are being directed at people who’d gotten their first vaccine dose prior to May 14 in order to make sure that those people understand that they can still get a second vaccine dose.
While it’s most effective to get the second dose of vaccine 42 days after the first dose, it’s better to get the second dose late than not get the second dose at all, she said.
“It’s never too late to get the second dose,” Beam said, adding that people need to be fully vaccinated in order to gain increased protection from the highly-contagious delta variant of COVID.
Beam said that about 65 percent of COVID cases in Pennsylvania now involve the delta variant of the virus.
The push to get more people to get their second dose of the vaccine comes as the state has still not achieved the goal set by Gov. Tom Wolf of having 70 percent of the state’s adults fully vaccinated even though 70 percent of the state’s adult population had gotten at least one dose by May 26 — more than two months ago.
According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, July 28, 62.6 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Acting Physician General Denise Johnson said that the number of people who aren’t fully-vaccinated for COVID-19 is contributing to a resurgence of the virus.
The Department of Health reported 1,088 new COVID cases on Thursday, the highest single-day total in two months. In addition, there were 462 people hospitalized with COVID on Thursday, according to the Department of Health.
“The disappointing part of that is that those cases could have been prevented,” Johnson said.
Beam said that 97 percent of the people hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated.
People who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are supposed to get two doses of vaccine in order to be considered fully-vaccinated, she said. Individuals who received a Pfizer vaccine for their first dose should get a Pfizer vaccine for their second dose. The same is true for those who got a Moderna vaccine, she said. But people don’t need to get their second doses from the same vaccine provider that gave them their first doses, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.