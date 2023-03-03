Residents in Lawrence County concerned regarding the Feb. 3 East Palestine train derailment can visit a temporary health resource center in Beaver County.
The walk-in center is located at 3590 Darlington Road in Darlington Township and open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through March 10. It is operated by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Health professionals will answer medical and health-related questions and perform an assessment of chemical exposure survey.
There will also be experts from the state environmental protection agency and agriculture department to answer questions about food and animal safety, and to sign up for free independent water testing.
One of the county municipalities most impacted by the derailment is Enon Valley Borough.
During Wednesday’s borough council meeting, 25 residents from the borough and neighboring Little Beaver Township came to ask questions. Borough council President/Emergency Management Coordinator Bret Petrich said information was presented for residents on how they can get into contact to do water and soil tests.
He directed people to call the Southwest Regional office of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection at (412) 442-4000.
Petrich said the borough Tuesday had three wells and two streams tested, and are currently waiting for the results.
The results will be posted on the borough Facebook page and at the borough post office.
Petrich also said the borough is looking for companies to conduct tests on soil samples as well.
“We’re trying to get as much information as possible,” Petrich said.
Petrich said a representative of Gov. Josh Shapiro has been in contact with him visited the borough to see the borough’s risk of a train derailment disaster since Norfolk Southern trains go through the borough every day and some residents live 20 feet from the tracks.
Petrich also wants Gov. Shapiro to mention Lawrence County whenever he talks about Pennsylvania’s impact from the derailment, stating the communities like Enon Valley have been just as affected as the communities in Beaver County.
County Commissioner Dan Vogler and Public Safety Director Chad Strobel also attended the council meeting.
Vogler said he and Strobel presented as much up-to-date information as they could.
He said the county has been receiving more communication from the state in the last week, as compared to the first few weeks following the derailment.
“The level of communication has been increasing in terms of what we’re receiving,” Vogler said.
Vogler said the county has been giving updated information to the Lawrence County Conservation District and the Lawrence-Beaver Farm Bureau for those groups to pass along information to the farming and rural communities.
Strobel said he and area fire chiefs will be attending a meeting Sunday in East Palestine.
He also said county emergency responders get periodic training on different disaster scenarios, including a train derailments.
This comes as proposed legislation and a new initiative were announced this week to prevent train derailments and address trains carrying hazardous materials.
U.S. Senators J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Marco Rubio (R-FLA), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Bob Casey (D-PA) and John Fetterman (D-PA) are planning on introducing The Railway Safety Act of 2023. In the proposed legislation, safety procedures would be enhanced for trains carrying hazardous materials.
These include: New safety requirements and procedures for trains carrying hazardous materials like vinyl chloride, require all rail carriers to provide advance notice and information to state emergency response officials about what is being transported, creating new requirements to prevent blocked railroad crossings and mitigating derailment risk with rules for train size and weight.
The proposed act reduces the risk of wheel bearing failures by establishing requirements for wayside defect detectors, requiring trains carrying hazardous materials to be scanned by hotbox detectors every 10 miles and strengthening inspection requirements for rail cars of trains carrying hazardous materials.
It also requires well-trained, two-person crews aboard every train, substantially increases the maximum fines the U.S. Department of Transportation can fine for safety violations and expand HAZMAT training grants for local law enforcement and first responders through increased registration fees for class one railroads.
It would provide $22 million to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) for research and development grants regarding wayside defect detectors and other rail programs, and provide $5 million to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) for developing stronger tank car safety features.
“The Norfolk Southern train derailment left Pennsylvania and Ohio families, businesses and first responders grappling with a disaster that spilled hazardous materials in their community,” Casey said. “It shouldn’t have happened here, and it shouldn’t happen anywhere else in America.”
Added Casey: “The Railroad Safety Act will make freight rail safer, hold rail companies accountable for putting communities and workers in harm’s way, and protect people over profits.”
On Wednesday, FRA Administrator Amit Bose announced a nationwide initiative that will conduct focused inspections on routes that carry high-hazard flammable trains and other trains that carry large volumes of hazmat commodities.
The inspections, with the PHMSA, will begin in East Palestine, and expand to communities nationwide. They will include both human visual inspections and automated track inspection technology.
The inspections will examine signal and train controls, the tracks, operations, mechanical equipment and hazardous material packaging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.