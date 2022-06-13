J. Penberth Rabold knows a good love story.
He’s living one, and he’s about to begin filming another, which he wrote.
A native of Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania, in the central part of the state, Rabold spent two decades in
Los Angeles working as a producer, writer and director for television,
film and music videos.
Around the same time the film industry shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rabold reconnected with his high school crush. The pair began dating and, in February 2021, he moved to Neshannock Township where his now wife, Shannon, a music teacher in the New Castle Area School District, was living.
“It’s all because of the girl,” Rabold said, smiling.
In addition to love, Rabold found a renewed creativity with the move to his home state.
“LA is filled with distractions,” he explained. “The quiet here has been great for my creativity. There’s a richness here in the beauty, the serenity and the quiet.”
The result is “Cake(town),” a modern retelling of “Romeo and Juliet,” which is set to begin filming this month in and around Lawrence County.
The feature film tells of a small rust belt town where Dallas Dixon, a former high school athlete turned dealer to pay his dying mom’s medical bills, falls in love with Allegra Cunningham, a high school senior from the right side of the tracks who happens to be the daughter of one of Dixon’s wealthy clients.
“Cake(town)” stars social media influencer Alyssa McKay as Allegra with Andrew Kai of “Valley Girl” as her Romeo, Dallas. Other actors signed for the production include Eric Roberts of “The Dark Knight,” Quinton Aaron of “The Blind Side” and French Stewart of “3rd Rock from the Sun.”
Filming is set to run through mid-July at locations including Neshannock and New Castle high schools, a horse stable in Zelienople, the Scottish Rite Cathedral and various local homes including one on Tebay Lane near Pearson Park. More information can be found on the film’s website at caketownmovie.com, which will also list any casting calls for extras.
Rabold noted that local residents shouldn’t be surprised to see film crews out and about locally. And, if they spot signs for the “Cunningham Children’s Foundation Gala,” just ignore them. It’s not a new summer festival, but rather a part of the “Cake(town)” plot.
Along with a few familiar faces that might be filling the stands for scenes being shot at Neshannock’s football stadium, residents from the region make up much of the film’s 25-member crew. In addition, Shannon Rabold serves as a producer.
“I always wanted to do an adaptation of ‘Romeo and Juliet,’” Rabold said, explaining that the idea was renewed when he moved to the area and learned more about the steel industry from his father-in-law who worked in the mills. “This was the perfect setting. Here you can drive a few miles down the road, and it’s a different world.
“This kind of story happens all the time,” the film’s director continued. “A couple finds love, but life tragically throws them curveballs.”
Noting that “Cake(town)” is a “straight adaptation” of the Shakespearean tragedy, Rabold said it’s not a spoiler to say “there’s no happy ending.”
With the “Cake-(town)” script winning three screenplay contests, Rabold has been looking at options once production is completed and expects to first release the film at festivals.
“I love being able to share this beautiful story,” said Rabold who has several other film and television projects in various stages of development. “I’ve got a stack of ideas sitting and waiting to be written. When I see what’s in my head go from on the page into production it sets my soul on fire.”
