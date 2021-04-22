The owner of a hauling business is accused of illegally dumping construction materials and other debris in the city of New Castle without the property owner's permission.
New Castle police have charged John E. Williams, 77, of North Cedar Street in Mahoningtown, with scattering rubbish. Williams is a co-owner of the hauling business called Jesus Loves You.
According to a police report, the police received a complaint from the city's code enforcement department of dumping in the 200 block of Ashland Avenue on March 31. The email contained a video of a white dump truck leaving a pile of debris at the the back of an empty lot, according to a criminal complaint. The truck had the wording, "Jesus Loves You" on the side, the report said.
The police noted there was a pile of old construction material, tree limbs and pieces of metal and vinyl siding on the lot. A witness who lives nearby told police she watched the truck dump the load. She said that a backhoe arrived the next day and was pushing the deposited items around. The police contacted the property owner, who told them that he did not give anyone permission to dump on his property, the report said.
Williams will be sent a summons to appear in court on the charge that was filed following an investigation into the complaint.
Persons accused are considered innocent until legally determined or adjudicated to be guilty.
