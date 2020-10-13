Pizza Joe’s and other community businesses will host a small Harvest Pop-Up event this Saturday.
“We know many fall fests were canceled this season and we wanted to offer something small and safe that families could participate in leading up to Halloween,” Katie Seminara-DeToro, CMO of Classi-Co Foods, said.
Pizza Joe's, along with One Hot Cookie, SPRUCE Home Décor and Arts & Education at the Hoyt are teaming up for the fall gathering from noon to 4 p.m. at the Pizza Joe's location at 1815 W. State St. in Union Township. It will feature a dog costume contest, mask tie-dying and a prize wheel. The dog costume contest starts at 3 p.m.
Tickets for children 12 and under are $5 and will include a pepperoni roll, drink, cookie and a small pumpkin.
“This outdoor parking lot pop-in will hopefully introduce our customers to a few other small businesses and provide a bit of joy leading into the holiday season,” Seminara-DeToro said.
Masks and social distancing are required for entry.
