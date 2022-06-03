The Pine Ridge Boys will be featured when Harmony Baptist Church hosts its first outdoor summer service of the 2022 season.
The service starts at 7 p.m., as does each service throughout the summer except for the Aug. 28 finale.
That one will start at 6 p.m. and be followed by a picnic.
The complete summer schedule follows.
JUNE
June 5, Pine Ridge Boys; June 12, New Journey; June 19, Westward Road; June 26, Seth Jernigan
JULY
July 3, Bryan and Yvonne Hutson; July 10, Micah Nagel; July 17, Dan Schall; July 24, Glory Way; July 31, The Craguns
AUGUST
Aug. 7, The Hixons; Aug. 14, Tom Walker Family; Aug. 21, Justified Quartet; Aug. 28, grand finale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.