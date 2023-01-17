A hard-to-read license plate event will be held Jan. 26.
Rep. Marla Brown (R-Lawrence) is teaming up with the New Castle Police Department for the event, which will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at her district office parking lot located at 28 N. Mill St. at the Washington Centre.
“A registration plate is deemed illegible when one of more numbers or letters cannot be recognized from 50 feet or if the registration plate shows any blistering, peeling, discoloration or loss of reflectivity,” said Brown. “I encourage residents to bring in their vehicles and begin the free license plate replacement process.”
A member of the New Castle Police Department will inspect plates and determine the need for replacement. If deemed eligible for replacement, Brown’s district office team will be on hand to assist residents with filling out paperwork.
Drivers must bring along their unexpired Pennsylvania driver’s license and current vehicle registration card. Specialty plates for veterans, Pennsylvania zoos, college alumni, etc. cannot be processed at this event.
Once submitted to PennDOT, the new replacement plates should arrive in approximately two weeks. There is no fee for the plate replacement or this service.
Residents who are unable to make this event can reach out to Brown’s New Castle district office for assistance at (724) 498-4397.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.