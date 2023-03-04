Paving work from Route 422 from the Ohio line to Harbor Village Drive in Pulaski and Mahoning townships, is set to begin March 13.
The work will last through Dec. 19.
Drivers should expect delays between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Jefferson PA, Lawrence, and Clarion Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&
