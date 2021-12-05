The eight-day Hanukkah celebration ends Monday evening.
The Jewish holiday commemorates the rededication of the Temple by the Maccabees after their victory over the Syrians. The "Festival of Lights" is marked with the lighting of the menorah.
At the Tikvat Tzion on Moody Avenue in New Castle, Rabbi Mark Hernandez says he uses an electric one and has been spending time at the synagogue.
“I have been going nightly and doing prayers," Hernandez said. “We joined together collectively on Saturday night for a special dinner.”
Most especially during the season, there is great emphasis on being loving, being kind, and being gracious.
“The sentiment of the holiday is in joining with your immediate and extended family and then reaching out to neighbors and to your fellow man," Hernandez said.
