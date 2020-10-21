Hill View Manor will be hosting two Halloween events for kids this month to benefit a Shenango Township police K-9.
The former nursing home turned haunted attraction will host trick-or-treating for kids 5-years-old and older from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday with a cost of $5 per child.
Later that day, a teen ghost hunt will be hosted from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for ages 12 to 17-years-old with a cost of $15 per child.
