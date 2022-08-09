The long-needed resurfacing of Route 208 in New Wilmington is expected to begin Friday, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation news release.
But officials in two neighboring townships are unhappy with PennDOT’s decision to curtail part of the project in their communities until next year for apparent lack of funding.
The entire project was to have begun in the spring, but now in August, no work has been done yet, and ruts and holes in the road have worsened.
The project now will span two years, the local officials learned.
The sections to be resurfaced beginning this week are on Route 158 between South New Castle Street and South Market Street in New Wilmington Borough; and on Route 208 between Routes 18 and 158 in the borough, and between South Market Street and Westminster Drive. Traffic will be limited to an alternating single lane between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily through late October. All work is weather permitting. The contractor for the project is Lindy Paving of New Galilee.
PennDOT officials from the regional office in Pittsburgh had called a meeting with local elected officials two weeks ago to detail road and bridge projects planned for this year. The event, held at Hutchison Center in Pearson Park, Neshannock Township, was open to local municipal officials, but the community and media were not invited.
The department officials reported then that resurfacing of Route 208 in New Wilmington Borough and Wilmington Township would be done this year, but only on the section from Westminster Drive west to Route 18.
Beyond that, the stretch from Route 18 to the Village of Pulaski in Pulaski Township, would have to wait until next year.
County Commissioner Dan Vogler, who attended the meeting, also had relayed at a commissioners meeting two weeks ago the road will now be done over a two-year period. He said that Pittsburgh PennDOT officials said the roads in Beaver and Allegheny County are in worse shape than Lawrence County’s roads.
Vogler reported publicly that PennDOT assured the Pulaski and Wilmington officials that temporary repairs would be made on that stretch of road not scheduled for this year.
“Due to increased costs the department is seeing in construction bids, it was determined that the limits of the project needed to be shortened,” Steve Cowan, PennDOT press secretary, affirmed in an email Wednesday. “The department anticipates the section of Route 208 between Route 18 and Pulaski will be improved in 2023.”
Local officials of the affected municipalities have voiced their displeasure at PennDOT’s decision to wait a year for the other part of the paving project.
Wilmington Township Supervisor Dan Kennedy said he and Guy Morse, Pulaski Township fire chief and member of Pulaski’s road department, also attended the PennDOT meeting and aired their disappointment to PennDOT district manager Cheryl Moon-Sirianni.
“We were told they don’t have the money (to pave the whole thing this year) because the costs went up,” Kennedy said. “I told them that wouldn’t have happened if it was in Allegheny County.”
Moon-Sirianni reportedly told the officials that PennDOT would patch that stretch of the road for this year and will resurface it next year.
PennDOT already has partially patched the section between Route 18 and the borough, but the patches are only in spots and the riding remains like a washboard on that section of road.
The entire designated Route 208 project planned by PennDOT was to have been part of a three-part group resurfacing contract that includes milling, resurfacing and drainage work from High Hill Road in Pulaski Township, east to Route 158 (Neshannock Avenue) in New Wilmington Borough, and from Route 158 in the borough, east to Westminster Drive in Wilmington Township, and the resurfacing of Market Street (Route 158) at Route 208 in the borough.
The section in the worst condition is the segment of about 1 1/2 miles between Wilmington Township and Pulaski, Kennedy pointed out.
“From the beginning, they were going to do the whole road, and then we get dropped off and its not getting done right,” he said. “It’s been put off and put off. Now we’re going to be in the middle of school season with the buses and they’re going to start this project after they’ve had all summer to do it.
“These roads are the worst they’ve ever been, and they’ve got more money than they ever had,” Kennedy said.
That segment of road not being paved this year “means inconvenience, and people will be calling our township building to complain,” Morse said. “Sometimes people don’t understand there are classifications of the roads, and that is a state-maintained road.”
For the fire department, the road condition slows response time, he continued.
Morse said he offered comments at the PennDOT meeting, not only about the condition of Route 208 but also about High Hill, and River (Old Pulaski) roads, the latter of which is maybe in worse shape than Route 208.
“I understand the local PennDOT office will only be able to do what the Pittsburgh office allows them to do with the revenue,” he said. “My complaint isn’t with them.”
He said he plans to call the state elected officials — state Rep. Chris Sainato and state Sen. Elder Vogel, and even U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, to see if they can put pressure on PennDOT “to get these roads done,” Morse said.
“We have a lot of commerce travel and school bus travel through this stretch of road,” he said, adding, “I’ve heard there’s been a lot of detour traffic on the secondary township roads by drivers trying to avoid travel on Route 208.”
Lt. Chad Adams, Pulaski Township police officer in charge, drives Route 208 every day from New Wilmington to go to work, and he patrols on that road. He expressed his disappointment in the western segment not being resurfaced this year.
“I think it’s ridiculous that they let the road get this bad, and they don’t even patch properly,” Adams said. “They just drive down the road and put out some cold patch and it pops back out of the holes in a day or so. I drive the road every day, between Cotton Road and New Wilmington, and you have to drive down the middle of the road to avoid the potholes and the ridiculous ruts. It’s not safe.”
He said that PennDOT requires inspections on everyone’s vehicles so they are safe to drive, yet the roads aren’t kept safe.
“I don’t know how anyone on a motorcycle would be able to drive on that road safely, let alone a bicycle. I can’t believe they’re not going to repair that section this year. It’s mind boggling,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.