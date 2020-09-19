Half million homes are gay marriages 5 years after ruling

In this April 28, 2015, file photo, demonstrators stand in front of a rainbow flag of the Supreme Court in Washington. In 2019, there were slightly less than 1 million same-sex couple households in the U.S., and a majority of those couples were married. New figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau show that of the 980,000 same-sex couple households, 58 percent were married couples and 42 percent were unmarried partners.