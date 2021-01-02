Eight years ago, Tom Kelly got a second chance at life.
On Tuesday night, his new home got one, too,
That’s when Kelly, the victim of a near-fatal car crash in 2012, took possession of a Habitat for Humanity home that had come back to the organization after originally going to someone else in 2014.
The house at 109 E. Madison Ave. in Mahoningtown is one of two that had been built at the time on a lot donated by the Church of Genesis. The other home also had been returned to Habitat, and a new homeowner moved into it last month.
“Although we work with the homeowner, there are times when we have to take the house back,” explained Randy Keslar, Habitat board vice president. “And that’s what happened in this case.
“It’s a situation where there was a perfect opportunity for us to make room for somebody else, and Tom was in the program.”
Like all Habitat homeowners, Kelly was required to put in some “sweat equity” as part of his partnership with the organization. That began, he said, in March 2019 and, according to director Erin Brand, entailed more than 200 hours of time spent in community service, education and working on other homes in addition to his own.
He was scheduled to move into his new home in September, but COVID-prompted limits on the numbers of volunteers who could assemble in the six-year-old house to ready it for a new occupant ultimately pushed the closing back to Tuesday — Kelly’s birthday.
“Going through the time, you’re never going to think that it’s going to come soon to fruition,” Kelly said. “But it did. I don’t know how things are going to be moving forward here, it’s going to be a little slow going, but I have a lot of church family and work family that are always there for me and help me out any way they can.
“Tonight, it will be a home.”
It was a long road, but Kelly knows about those. In 2012, he was run off the road while driving and crashed into the foundation of a building.
“I wasn’t supposed to make it,” he said. “The doctors were very surprised that I made it. They did a couple of surgeries on me, and they said the people who had the surgery before me only lived for six months. So here I am, eight-and-a-half years later.”
Kelly must report for multiple therapies every two weeks, has 14 doctors and takes multiple medications.
“That’s going to continue for the rest of my life,” he said. “But I’ve accepted that, because that’s what I need, so I move forward.”
Now, Kelly helps other men move forward from their past challenges as well.
Coming back to the Lord in 2015, he said, he joined Highland Presbyterian Church and went on to earn a certificate in congregational leadership from the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary. He’s pursuing a bachelor’s degree in biblical education and theological studies through Liberty University.
In the meantime, he works as the manager of the Marshall Learning Center at the City Rescue Mission, helping the men who stay there find their own second chances.
“I help them with their resumes, cover letters, and help them find jobs -- which this is a trying time to try to find jobs,” he said.” A lot of life skills, too; I’m the one who teaches them bookkeeping, many of them don’t know how to write a check or do a savings account. I help them with that, I help them with their taxes, their unemployment.”
At the time it was built, Kelly’s house was the 23rd Lawrence County Habitat home to be dedicated. Along with the rededicated home next door, as well as a Union Township home that went to a woman and her son in June, 28 individuals or families have now received Habitat homes since the local chapter formed in 1995.
“And this is three in one year,” family mentor and former director Sheree Cunningham said. “I don’t think that ever happened before in the history of our Habitat.”
Helping to deliver the year’s final two homes to their new owners, Keslar said, was the New Castle Rotary Club, which provided a grant to pay for the appliances for both houses.
Keslar, who will be the incoming board president, said Habitat will briefly hit the pause button on builds and rehabs as 2021 arrives to focus on fundraising.
"We’re going to be sitting back and figuring out what our next project will be,” he said. “It’s probably not going to be for a while.”
