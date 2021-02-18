New Castle police are investigating an incident of gunfire on the city's West Side Wednesday night.
Police chief Bobby Salem reported that someone fired multiple shots into an apartment building in 400 block of the West Grant Street housing projects around 8:30 p.m. A woman who lives there told police that she was in bed and went downstairs to find bullet holes in her walls and front windows.
Other witnesses said the driver of the suspected shooter left the area in a dark-colored sport utility vehicle. The police found various shell casings on the ground and in the walls of the house, Salem said.
