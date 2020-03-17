Gun sales grow in mania over virus

A surge in gun and ammunition sales nationwide since the Corona virus concerns arose has not skipped Lawrence County.
Local firearms retailers have reported lines of people buying guns and ammunition since late last week.
Dennis Simon, who works at Nesbit Guns on Ellwood Road, estimated Monday that gun sales at the store have increased by about 40 percent since Thursday, "and I can't believe the ammo flying out of here. People are just stocking up."
Ammunition "seems to be flying out the door," he said. He said that most of the gun sales in the store have been rifles.
"I think it's just kind of the panic mode," Simon said. "We don't know what's going to happen."
He said first noticed the increase in sales around last Thursday, and Friday and the weekend were pretty busy. A government shutdown of all non-essential businesses could soon curtail those sales.
Duke's Sport Shop on New Butler Road also has seen a surge in business, according to co-owner Wes Morosky. "We've been very busy with gun sales and ammo sales." So busy, that he didn't have much time to talk about it Monday with customers streaming in the door.
"People aren't saying why. Some are just coming in to buy a gun anyway."
But he has noticed a steady stream of people in the store within the past couple of days, he said.
Just as grocery stores have been stripped bare by Americans panicked by coronavirus, guns and ammunition have started flying off the shelves. Retailers say the buying frenzy is being fueled by consumers who are worried that people are becoming so desperate and unpredictable, they need to ensure they can protect themselves.
Sales spiked in a matter of days, industry experts say. Some of the purchases are made by people buying their first firearm. Others are existing gun owners adding to their collection or stocking up on ammunition after seeing grocery stores depleted, schools closed and big events canceled, including the National Rifle Association's annual meeting.
Also potentially driving the sales are concerns that elected officials may try to restrict access to firearms. A mayor in Illinois recently signed an executive order that would give her the right to ban the sale of guns or ammunition, as did the mayor of New Orleans.
Specific data on the size of the sales spike will not be available until next month. But already this year, background checks are up considerably over last year. According to data from the FBI, just over 5.5 million background checks were conducted in January and February combined.
Gun sales generally rise in an election year, as they did in 2016. But this past January and February have outpaced 2016 by nearly 350,000.
(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.