Gun rights proponents rallied at the state Capitol Monday calling for lawmakers to act on bills that would protect gun-owners rights, including House Bill 659, which would allow conceal carry handguns without obtaining a state permit.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-Lawrence County, said that under House Bill 659, Pennsylvania would become the 23rd state to allow citizens to carry concealed firearms without getting a permit. Among neighboring states, only West Virginia allows gun owners to carry concealed firearms without a permit.
More than 300,000 Pennsylvanians obtained permits to carry concealed firearms in 2020, according to the state police, and more than 1 million Pennsylvanians have concealed carry permits.
The measure, HB 659, along with House Bill 979 — which would make it easier for gun owners and gun rights organizations to challenge local laws that are stricter than state law — were both teed up by the state House for a final vote though it’s not clear when those final votes will happen.
Gov. Tom Wolf opposes both bills, his spokeswoman Lyndsay Kensinger said.
House Bill 979 would revive the pre-emption provisions of Act 192 of 2014 which were struck down by the state Supreme Court in 2016. In that decision, the court ruled that the law had been passed illegally in violation of state law requiring that bills be limited to a single subject.
Under the legislation, gun owners who challenge local gun laws can get their legal bills covered.
The state House Monday afternoon rejected a bid by Democrats to amend House Bill 979 that would have effectively ended the state’s pre-emption ban and allowed local governments to set stricter gun laws.
State Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Allegheny County, said that “incredibly” state law bars local leaders from passing their own gun laws.
“Some communities may want to, for example, require safe store, so children can’t access them,” he said, or ban assault weapons, like the firearms used in the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Dowling said that the pre-emption limits are intended to protect gun owners from unintentionally breaking the law if they cross a municipal boundary.
State Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Fayette County, said that House bill 979 would revive the pre-emption provisions of Act 192 of 2014 which were struck down by the state Supreme Court in 2016. In that decision, the court ruled that the law had been passed illegally in violation of state law requiring that bills be limited to a single subject.
“Not knowing where lines are drawn, it’s important we have uniform firearms laws,” he said.
House leaders have not committed to holding a final vote on it this week, said Jason Gottesman, a spokesman for House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County.
“The House Republican Caucus remains committed to standing up for Pennsylvanians’ Second Amendment,” he said. “We will be continuing our internal discussions on specific bills with an eye toward finalizing legislative plans shortly,” Gottesman said.
State Rep. Rob Kauffman, R-Franklin County, the chairman of the judiciary committee, encouraged those at the gun rights rally that they should encourage lawmakers to support the bill, calling it “gift-wrapped” for them.
“We’re going to continue to push the envelope” on gun rights bills, he said.
Kim Stolfer, president of the gun-rights group, Firearms Owners Against Crime, said that Dowling’s legislation is needed because the current ban on local laws isn’t effective. Several of the state’s largest cities have gun ordinances, he said.
“Tell me why the mayor (of Harrisburg) isn’t in handcuffs. It’s a crime,” Stolfer said. “My friend didn’t die in Vietnam so people can just shred the Constitution at will,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.