HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s barely above average when it comes to gun laws, according to new grades released this week by the Giffords Law Center, based in San Francisco.
The group gave Pennsylvania a “C+” grade.
The report notes that Pennsylvania already has the 12th strongest gun laws in the country. But the Giffords Center called on the state to pass an Extreme Risk Protection Order law and to move to universal background checks on gun sales.
Pennsylvania currently has a loophole that allows for private sales of rifles and shotguns without a background check.
“The rise of gun safety laws, which accelerated after Parkland captured the nation’s attention and crystalized demands for action shows that leaders on both sides of the aisle are taking action,” said Robyn Thomas, executive director of the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. “Looking to the states that made improvements over the past year demonstrates that more legislatures are awakening to the fact that the time to act is now.”
The Giffords report came out two days after Gov. Tom Wolf used a portion of his budget address to urge the General Assembly to take additional action to combat gun violence.
“I understand that unimaginable tragedy is part of life. But when it comes to gun violence, we have gotten to a point where these kinds of tragedies are no longer unimaginable at all,” Wolf said in his budget address. “We have also gotten used to hearing politicians offer their thoughts and prayers and little else. It’s part of the ritual now, right alongside the somber press conferences where law enforcement officials detail the carnage and the tearful testimonies from friends and family grieving their loved ones.”
Wolf’s budget calls for a $6 million increase in grant funding for gun violence prevention and research. The money would be directed to community programs focused on evidence-based strategies for reducing gun violence, according to the governor’s office.
And like the Giffords Center, Wolf has called on the General Assembly to pass legislation that would provide for universal background checks and Extreme Risk Protection Orders.
The gun bills have been stuck in the judiciary committees in both the House and the Senate.
Last fall, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Rob Kauffman, R-Franklin County, said the Extreme Risk Protection Order won’t come up for a vote in that committee as long as he’s chairman. Gun rights groups have argued that Extreme Risk Protection Orders – which make it easier for relatives to get a court order to get guns out of the hands of people deemed a risk to themselves or others – don’t provide enough due process protections for gun-owners.
After Wolf’s budget address, Kauffman made it clear he’s not budging on the issue.
“I was disappointed Gov. Wolf used this forum to once again advocate for abridging the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding gun owners,” Kauffman said. “The problem is not law-abiding citizens. It is criminals with illegal guns and those in the position to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law not doing so.”
Among neighboring states, only Ohio, with a “D” and West Virginia with an “F” fared worse in the Giffords report than Pennsylvania.
New Jersey got an “A” grade, Delaware and New York got “A-” grades, and Maryland got a “B.” West Virginia is one of 21 states that were giving failing grades in the report.
But the Giffords Center noted that this report card is its first to find that more Americans now live in states that earned “A” grades based on the strength of their gun laws, than live in states with failing grades. There are almost 99 million Americans living in states that got “A” grades on the Giffords’ ranking and almost 95 million people live in states with “F” grades.
States have passed more than 135 gun safety laws since the Parkland, Fla., school shooting two years ago.
That includes Pennsylvania, because in 2018, the General Assembly passed legislation that became Act 79, closing a loophole to get guns out of the hands of domestic abusers.
That change got Pennsylvania’s grade boosted from a “C” to a “C+” in the 2018 report.
While Pennsylvania’s grade was unchanged from 2018 to 2019, seven states – Illinois, Colorado, Nevada, Nebraska, New Mexico, Vermont and Utah – saw their grades improve due to gun law changes last year.
