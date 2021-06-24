Lawrence County jail officials seized cocaine and crystal methamphetamine from a woman arrested on warrants on a traffic stop, state police said.
Police have charged Sarah S. Schoeffel of Slippery Rock, Butler County, after pulling over her Honda CRV on Route 422 in Union Township on June 21.
A state trooper reported in a criminal complaint that he was patrolling Route 422 East when he saw the vehicle, driven by Schoeffel, traveling at 60 mph and her front driver's side wheel was a small spare or "donut" tire. He said he could not run the vehicle's registration because its license plate was dirty and illegible.
The trooper pulled over the car near Interstate 376, and determined Schoeffel's driver's license was suspended for DUI, the report said, and Schoeffel also was wanted on active warrants in Butler County.
Upon admittance to the Lawrence County jail, a corrections officer retrieved eight grams of crack cocaine and a tube of crystal methamphetamine that she had in her possession, the complaint states.
Schoeffel is charged with two counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of contraband as an inmate, driving with a suspended license, obscured license plate, obscured, covered or inhibited visibility of a license plate and careless driving.
She was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who set her jail bond at $50,000.
