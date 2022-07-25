For many, the 2021 film “CODA” was a peek into the life of those forced to learn a different language to communicate with their family.
“CODA” — which is the acronym for a child of deaf adults — won the Academy Award for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay.
“It’s pretty spot on,” said Jeff McNeish. “The signs are really good.”
He should know. McNeish, who has taught the last 21 years in the Mohawk Area School District, was born to deaf parents.
“A lot of the content I could relate to growing up as a kid,” he said of the movie.
McNeish will give a free introduction to American Sign Language for all ages at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the New Castle Public Library. Registration is requested, but not required, and may be made by calling (724) 658-6659 or emailing reference@ncdlc.org.
A native of Mercer, McNeish’s mother Virginia Smith was born deaf, while his late father, Kermith, lost his hearing after suffering from a high fever as a 3-year-old. His parents met at the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf. After Kermith’s death, his mother remarried Paul Smith, who is also deaf.
“(Dad) could hear high sounds,” McNeish said. “He loved when we played the radio as kids.”
Because of the language barrier, McNeish learned to sign early in life. He also had to grow up fast, he said, to become a sort of interpreter for the family. Neither he nor his brother Larry having hearing problems.
“(Signing) was pretty much my first language,” he said. “I stayed a lot of nights at my grandma’s to learn how to speak.”
He also was in Mercer’s speech program until about the sixth grade. From there, he said, there were few difficulties. When friends would come over to the house, they would want to learn how to talk to his parents through signing.
The biggest improvement in communication for the deaf community has easily been the cell phone — and its camera.
“FaceTime has just been the best thing for the deaf community,” McNeish said. “My mom used to use a TTY. It was basically a typewriter. It was texting before texting. When FaceTime came out, we got both my parents smartphones. It just makes a world of difference when they can communicate.”
Now, he said, deaf people can make phone calls for themselves.
“It’s made the deaf community more independent in my opinion,” he said.
At Mohawk, McNeish has also been able to share his sign language skills with students. Seven years ago, a kindergartener with deaf parents moved into the district and he helped be an interpreter. That turned into all ninth graders learning sign language and being tasked with interpreting a book and a song.
“The kids at Mohawk absolutely loved the class,” McNeish said. “This year, it’s kind of put on hold. Next year, we’re making it into an elective for students.”
He got connected to present at the library because one of his former gifted students happens to be the library system’s new director — Andrew Henley.
“He threw my name out there. I said absolutely I would do something,” he said about the free presentation. “We’ll probably do the basics — the alphabet, numbers, phrases. Just an introduction.”
