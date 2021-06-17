By Monica Pryts
GROVE CITY – Few details have been released about the homicide Wednesday afternoon at a building in the borough's business district.
Police were called at 2:39 p.m. to the building that houses Superior Bedding, 129 S. Broad St., for a medical emergency involving a 53-year-old man.
According to a news release issued by police Chief Dean Osborne, while the man received emergency medical care, police discovered a deceased woman at the location.
The Mercer County Coroner's Office ruled the woman's death a homicide. The coroner's investigation is ongoing, police said. Police have yet to release the names of the man and woman.
While a number of commercial properties in downtown Grove City also have apartments, Cpl. Matthew Ran of Grove City police said he could not confirm there is residential space at 129 S. Broad St.
There was no activity at Superior Bedding early Thursday afternoon. The lights inside were off, and a mattress with a "sale" sign was propped up against one of the doors at the main entrance.
The adjacent door has a handwritten paper with a drawing of a cross that says "Because He lives! We can face tomorrow! Blessings."
There is an alley that runs behind that block of South Broad Street, though it wasn't clear which alley door belongs to 129.
Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker said that he was called to the scene of the crime on Wednesday to assist police.
Authorities still need to interview the suspect, who is being treated at a Pittsburgh hospital. The suspect is expected to recover, Acker said, declining to provide further details.
Grove City borough's last murder was in 2006, when 22-year-old Brandi Montgomery was killed by her husband, Scott Dunn, in her parents' home. Dunn bludgeoned her to death, then lit the home on fire with Montgomery inside in an attempt to cover up the murder.
Dunn pleaded guilty and was sentenced in 2007 to serve a minimum of 24 years and four months to a maximum of 52 years in prison.
