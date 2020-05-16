HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania schools may face a collective $1 billion drop in local tax revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators warns.
School districts across the state have begun to unveil their preliminary budgets for the coming year with many warning of shortfalls that could lead to teacher furloughs at a time when schools are desperately trying to figure out how they can operate in the fall while managing to provide students safe social-distancing, said Mark DiRocco, the Association’s executive director.
Some lawmakers, however, say they believe the financial toll of the crisis should be mitigated by cost savings because schools have been closed.
Gov. Tom Wolf had proposed giving schools a $100 million increase in basic school funding in his February budget address. But that was before the pandemic hit.
Asked Friday whether he still believed the state could afford to provide an increase in funding to help school districts, Wolf was noncommittal.
“We’re working through the budget process with the Legislature so I don’t’ have a complete answer for that,” Wolf said. “Every organization, every institution, including the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, is facing dramatic negative changes in their financial situation.”
Wolf has warned that the state is facing a $5 billion shortfall of its own.
Republicans in the state House have already begun moving legislation that would bar local schools from raising property taxes. That measure passed the House state government committee in April.
State Rep. Garth Everett, R-Lycoming County, said that it’s “head-scratching” that public schools are suggesting they are ending their fiscal years with shortfalls, considering that schools have been closed since the middle of March, meaning school districts have been saving money on a wide variety of normal operating costs.
“Our position is that school districts can’t deal with this as business as usual,” he said. “They are going to need to do creative outside-of-the-box things” to balance their budgets.
State Rep. Brad Roae, R-Crawford County, said that schools have had lower utility and transportation bills, among other things.
“School spending averages $17,000 a year per student in Pennsylvania and the national average is only $13,000 but Pennsylvania schools always say they don’t have enough money,” he said.
DiRocco said that while schools certainly have saved on some costs, the schools have also had to absorb other costs associated with quickly trying to adjust to provide remote education for students.
“We disagree with that,” DiRocco said, when asked to respond to suggestions that districts should have saved money during the shutdown. “I’m sure we’re not turning on the lights as much and we’re not using as much paper,” he said. However, districts have been spending to clean and disinfect schools and they’ve been buying computers and other technology to help students learn from home, he said.
Stimulus funding will soften some of that blow. The Wolf Administration announced this week that the stat has received approved to divide $523 million among the state’s public schools.
Both Hannah Barrick, assistant executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials and DiRocco said that while the stimulus funding is welcome and needed, it won’t fill the gaps facing schools.
“This is one-time money,” DiRocco said. “It can’t be used for salaries and benefits.”
State Rep. Mark Longietti, D-Mercer County, said that as the local schools and the state are both facing historic funding challenges, it’s clear that implications of the drastic cuts that loom on the horizon would be devastating. As a result, more help from the federal government is going to be needed, he said.
“We need assistance from the federal government. If the state doesn’t receive stabilization dollars,” Longietti said. “The cuts we would have to make would lead to teacher layoffs that are only going to exacerbate the state’s economic problems.”
WHY THE DROP?
If there is a quick turnaround in the economy, data from the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials suggests the reduction in total local revenue will be more than $850 million for 2020-21. If the economic recovery lags, however, PASBO projects a loss in total local revenue of $1 billion.
School districts collect about $18 billion in total local revenue, according to the group’s analysis.
Property tax amounts to the lion’s share of that amount, said Barrick. Property tax generates about 75 percent of the local revenue that schools in Pennsylvania receive. Barrick said that property tax revenue could be impacted if too many people find themselves to pay their bills on-time. In addition, the General Assembly is considering legislation to freeze property tax rates or to make discount rates normally provided to taxpayers who pay early available to everyone no matter when they pay.
Offering the discount to everyone may be good for taxpayers, but it will translate into less money for the schools, Barrick said.
On average, local taxes generate close to 60 percent of the revenue school districts receive, but wealthier school districts tend to lean more heavily on local taxes and less on state and federal dollars.
“There are 500 school districts and there are 500 different revenue mixes” in Pennsylvania, she said.
And while poorer school districts may see less dramatic drops in their local revenue, they will have problems if the state doesn’t increase funding, she said.
WIDESPREAD CHALLENGES
Preliminary budget forecasts from school districts across rural Pennsylvania show how widespread the challenges are. In Crawford County, Crawford Central Superintendent Tom Washington has estimated that his district is facing a $3.6 million shortfall.
The district is likely to see some savings result from the statewide school closure, Washington acknowledged last month, but those savings won’t come close to eliminating next year’s $3.6 million budget deficit.
“It might be in the hundreds of thousands,” Washington said of the savings, “but it won’t be won’t be a millions.”
Washington said district administrators had already asked principals to review their budgets and make cuts. The district will also look to its $17.4 million fund balance. Other options would likely include cuts to materials and “possible furloughs.”
The Laurel School District in Lawrence County will also be dipping into its reserves, to the tune of $1.1 million, to balance the budget, school officials said.
“We have a healthy fund balance,” Superintendent Leonard Rich said. “We’re going to dip into that fund balance.”
The Greater Johnstown Area School District has projected about $1.2 million shortfall, in part due to a projected $290,000 drop in local tax revenue, Greater Johnstown School District business manager Eric Kocsis.
At this point, the district isn’t counting on the state providing any additional funding and is hoping that the state doesn’t reduce the amount it provides to local schools, he said.
The Mifflinburg Area School District in Union County has projected a $700,000 deficit that wouldn’t be eliminated even if the school district increased taxes the maximum allowed by state law, the district’s business administrator Thomas Caruso said.
Caruso said district officials are working to generate a “menu of items” that can school board members can select to balance the budget.
