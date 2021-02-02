Communities and groups along the Shenango River are seizing opportunities on the the waterway's newly won status as Pennsylvania's "River of the Year'' by the state.
Dr. Brandi Baros, president of Shenango River Watchers, was unable to hide her elation after hearing about the award. The non-profit group nominated the river for the contest.
"We are thrilled, amazed and just really, really happy that the Shenango is the River of the Year,'' Baros, a biologist who is the regional coordinator for environmental health and safety at Penn State University, said. She is based at the college's Shenango Campus in Sharon.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced the award Monday after declaring Shenango Riverthe winner in online voting for the contest. The local river got 5,436 votes – which was enough to beat the Lehigh River, with 5,287 votes.
This a major turnaround for the river. River Watchers has been the catalyst in cleaning up the waterway on everything from industrial junk to consumer appliances that were tossed into its waters. Baros noted the Shenango is living up to its name, which is said to be Iroquois for “the beautiful one.’’
"When native Americans lived here I'm sure it was pristine,'' she said.
As the industrial revolution and the local population surged in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the river took a beating. It became a dumping site for chemicals and unwanted debris. Formed in 2001, River Watchers has hosted trash cleanups attended by scores of local volunteers.
"Without our volunteers this wouldn't have happened,'' Baros said of getting the award. "The river is now vastly better than it was.''
Industrial pollution hasn't completely faded away. The state Department of Environmental Protection still has a "do not eat” advisory for all fish caught in the Shenango for most of Mercer and Lawrence counties. DEP said the advisory is in place due to high levels of polychlorinated biphenyl being found in fish. Better known as PCB's, the chemical has been linked to causing cancer.
"But there have been significant amounts of remediation that is making it so much better,'' Baros said about the river.
There are tangible signs the Shenango is healthier. In 2013, River Watchers discovered a single crayfish during a cleanup. That has changed dramatically.
"Now we find crayfish all the time,'' Baros said. "Crayfish are very sensitive about where they live.''
Also, observers have discovered an osprey nest along the river just south of downtown Sharon.
"And we're seeing (great) blue heron and muskrats all the time,'' she said. "The river in the downtown has really become much more dynamic in terms of wildlife that people realize.''
As the winner, River Watchers gets $10,000 from the state for projects in and along the river.
Plans are to use part of the winnings to improve River Watchers’ annual Paddle Fest events, scheduled for June 19 and Oct. 9. Paddle Fest is a fund-raiser for the organization.
The Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau plans to market the award to attract tourists for leisurely activities such boating or attending WaterFire Sharon.
This cultural event in downtown Sharon features music, food and entertainment ending at dusk with the lighting of wood in metal baskets floating in the river downtown. This year’s WaterFire is scheduled for July 24 and Sept. 18. Like many other events, WaterFire Sharon was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We definitely want to use this opportunity to promote any event we’re having,’’ Janice Schwanbeck, Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce’s executive director said. "I think this is going to be a great added feature for not only Greenville, but the whole county.''
Other groups will showcase the river.
"Our rivers are one of the many beautiful attractions in Lawrence County,'' said Janet Falotico, executive director of Visit Lawrence County. "They offer an abundance of outdoor activity for people, not only in the beauty but in the use — canoe, kayaks and paddle boards.''
Falotico noted Pittsburgh residents are finding the area offers safe adventures.
"The rivers are a part of that,'' she said. "To have our Shenango River as the River of the Year is indeed an honor."
Starting in west-central Crawford County, the 82-mile Shenango flows into the Pymatuning Reservoir and nudges into Ashtabula, Trumbull and Mahoning counties in Ohio before flowing back across the state line into Mercer County.
Winding through Mercer County, the river runs through Greenville, where it meets the Little Shenango River then spills into the Shenango River Lake, where it’s controlled with a dam operated by the Army Corps of Engineers.
From there it passes through downtown Sharon, site of the WaterFire celebration, then West Middlesex and Shenango Township before entering Lawrence County.
In Lawrence County, the river flows through New Castle before meeting the Beaver River, which runs into the Ohio River near Rochester, Beaver County.
Before the Shenango Dam was completed in 1965, floods were common along its banks – particularly in downtown Sharon. It was common for business owners in the downtown to keep products and files to higher floors to prevent them from getting wet.
"The water would run right up State Street,'' said Paul Saternow, a retired Sharon native. "Movie theaters there would get flooded all the time.''
Casey Shilling has found a way to harness the Shenango for his business, Carried Away Outfitters. With locations in Greenville and South Shenango Township in Crawford County, Shilling sells and rents kayaks, canoes, and paddle boards for those seeking adventures on river. He plans to use the award as a marketing tool to boost sales.
"Before the Shenango Dam was built, there used to be a canoe race on the river,'' he said. "This may give us the opportunity to bring back the race which I've wanted to do for a long time.''
There's something else at work here, Shilling said.
"People around here are very excited about this,'' he said of the award. "Its been rough around here with fewer industries. This is going to give them something to be proud of in the area.''
