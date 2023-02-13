The New Castle Area School District is hosting an African-American heritage night Thursday at New Castle Junior-Senior High School.
The public event runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and will feature African-American cuisine and music by a DJ. Nicole Summers, a Penn State talent search, will be the keynote speaker.
Ralph Blundo, assistant principal and one of the organizers of the event, said the evening is being planned by a group of teachers, social workers and guidance counselors and other school officials.
"It's a celebration and an informative meeting," he said.
More information about the event is available by calling (724) 714-3507.
