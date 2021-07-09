Group of teens celebrate playground rehab

As nearly two dozen impassioned Christian youths worked to rebuild a forlorn playground, 13-year-old Levi Cotter of Union Township strayed from the group for awhile.
Levi salvaged two long boards of scrap lumber and took it upon himself to build and put up a 15-foot-high cross at their work site.
Cotter said he felt the structure was symbolic for the work that teens from three churches were doing together. Their mission was to spruce up the neglected hillside Farrell Playground off Court Street and Conner Avenue on New Castle’s Lower East Side.
Five days of tire rolling, nail pounding, cement pouring, painting, drilling and shoveling transformed the neglected spot of land into a place where neighborhood children can go to play games and have picnics. New to the site are a jungle gym and caterpillar made of colorful tires, a picnic pavilion, a tire-climbing tower and hopscotch and game courts.
Cotter, a member of First Assembly of God Church in Neshannock Township, was one of several local teens from his church and Church of the Genesis in Mahoningtown who added time, energy and sweat to the project.
The Watermarke Church of Bellefonte, under the leadership of its youth pastor, David Blanchard, took the lead in the rebuilding effort, with church members, Diana (Salem) Crable and her husband, Bob. Crable, formerly of New Castle, is a sister of New Castle’s police chief, Bobby Salem.
The teens, under the supervision of adults Blanchard, Ron Glover and Scott Devore, also rebuilt the steps leading uphill to the playground, with cement donated by CBS to pour into the framework.
Salem noted that the project was coordinated jointly by the New Castle Police Leading Active Youth program, city parks and recreation department director Brian Heichel and the three churches. The pavilion and paint materials were purchased with funds from the police forfeiture account, a portion of which is earmarked for youth programs.
As soon as the Bellefonte group of 12 teens and five adults arrived Monday, they started their mission and worked relentlessly throughout the week in between thunderstorms and raindrops.
Crable, Salem, and their sister, Linda Cox of First Assembly Church, had planned out the new features for the park, and they arranged for donations of supplies and food for the teens during their stay.
Because of the generosity of many local donors, all of their needs were met.
At the end of each day of hard work, the tired youths and adult volunteers gathered for dinners, spent evening quiet time when many of the teens would sit by themselves with their Bibles, then, under the direction of Blanchard, they would reflect as a group on the blessings and hard work of the day.
“This just happened to be my two worlds coming together,” Crable explained of her Bellefonte life as an adult and her New Castle childhood. She was moved by the spiritual effect her hometown has had on the teens.
“They’re praying about what happens after we leave here every day,” she said. “They’ve also created a list of people they want to pray for.”
She said the teens are making cards for people in town who have touched their hearts, including a man they met while serving lunch at the City Rescue Mission, and a man and his dog who are staying at their motel after his home was destroyed by fire.
“They’re just touching people and sharing God’s love wherever they are, not just when they have a shovel in their hands,” Crable said.
The New Castle Area School District’s food service department provided lunches for the group daily, and other donors served or donated food for their dinners throughout the week.
The week ended with a free community day picnic for the public to enjoy. A cotton candy machine and face painting were donated by the Hoyt Center.
Cotter was one of eight teens that Cox had rounded up from the Neshannock Township church where she is a member. That church also provided an evening haven for the teens for a couple of the evenings.
Cotter said he volunteered because he discovered at a young age that he enjoys hard work. The cross he built was not his only stake in the project.
He also helped to build the steps from the street to the playground, and he drilled holes in tires to connect them together with bolts.
“I really wanted to come here and work,” he said. When he espied extra boards lying around at the site, he remembered when he was 4 years old, how his uncle had used leftover wood to build a cross.
Nine years later, that still inspired him.
“I thought it would be nice to show that the churches helped out the community,”he said, knowing it couldn’t stay on site permanently because it is on public ground. He said he has been thinking about a permanent location for it.
“Working hard gives us a feeling of personal accomplishment because we’re helping people,” said 15-year-old Adrienne Jackson of Bellefonte. After an exhausting day of work in the hot sun on Tuesday, Jackson sat in the lobby of the group’s Shenango Township hotel, still bubbling with enthusiasm.
Her family has attended the Watermarke Church since she was 5, and when she reached sixth grade, she was excited to finally be old enough to join the youth group.
New Castle was her first mission trip. She was eager, because “New Castle is the home of Diana’s mother (Jackie Johns), and her brother (Bobby Salem) is the head of the police here. He provided a lot of the supplies and help for us.
Mikenzie Maguffey, 16, joined Watermarke’s youth group two summers ago. Because COVID-19 prevented gathering for projects, this was her first chance to participate in something big, and she looked forward to the New Castle trip.
“It’s a nice town, and the people here are really nice, she said. “I wanted to do work that benefits people, and I like to do hands-on work,” Maguffey said. One of her projects was to paint the hopscotch court. She also helped with the framework for the stairs.
“I really like to help people and do what I see is making a change in people’s lives,” she said. “We have wonderful adult leaders, and the friendships we build are something you keep forever and cherish. The memories are life-changing.”
Isaac Dechow, 16, had visited New Castle with the Watermarke teens three years ago when they revived the Earl A. “Muff” Sallie playground at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Big Run Street. That park, which has swings, a basketball court and a soccer field, is now a location for a Blueprint Communities summer playground series for children.
This year, Isaac, has dedicated some of his time — with some of the other teens — to serving hot lunches to about 30 lesser fortunate people at the City Rescue Mission in New Castle.
“They are all appreciative and very friendly,” he said.
Isaac said he likes visiting New Castle and seeing its community’s spirit.
His brother, Calvin Dechow, 17, set an example for him, having been to New Castle three times for playground work. Calvin this year took ownership of the tire tower project. Another brother, Owen Dechow, also is on the trip.
“Wherever you go here, you always meet a lot of wonderful people to be around and who are always an encouragement and inspiration,” Isaac said, “and you can be an encouragement and inspiration to others.”
Salem echoed his own pride about his community that he oversees as it’s police chief. He said he is overwhelmed by the growing list of people who donated materials, supplies, work, help, food and cold drinks for this week.
Smith Paving Co. donated the materials, and Lindy Paving Co. is doing the paving of the basketball court on the grounds. Carbone Enterprises donated dirt for the tire project.
People individually and from various businesses and agencies who heard about the youths’ work stopped by to help out, he said, and you never knew who was going to show up and pick up a hammer or a paint brush and work alongside of them. The New Castle school district custodial staff also joined in with the labor.
“Everyone wants to come and do little things to help and donate,” Salem said, adding, “We have a great community.”
“These kids are touched by this community,” Crable added. “They thought they were coming here to bless people, and the people have blessed them. Everyone’s so appreciative, and it has made them want to work harder.”
