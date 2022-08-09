Americans for Prosperity-Pennsylvania has endorsed two candidates looking to represent portions of Lawrence County in the General Assembly.
They are incumbent Republican state Rep. Parke Wentling and Republican Marla Gallo Brown.
Brown is running against Democrat incumbent Chris Sainato to represent the 9th Legislative District.
Wentling represents the 17th Legislative District and is running for the open 7th Legislative District.
