The most important lessons aren’t always taught in classrooms.
Sometimes, they are learned on rainy mornings amid 46 acres of wet, knee-high grass.
That was the case for a handful of Kennedy Catholic students Saturday who were among the roughly two dozen volunteers that turned out to place flags on veterans’ graves at Greenwood Cemetery.
The initiative was spearheaded by American Legion Post 343, in conjunction with Lawrence County ABATE Chapter 6, District 2, and has become as much of a tradition as having to tromp through the knee-high grass of the county’s oldest public — but cash-strapped — cemetery to do it.
Paetyn Young, a Kennedy Catholic fifth-grader, said she had been volunteered for the flag placing — her mom signed her up — but she was OK with that.
“I thought it would be fun; I wasn’t complaining,” she said, although she had no clue that there are more than 930 veterans buried at Greenwood. “I honestly thought it would be just a few flags, not a whole bunch.
“But I like learning about people. It’s fun looking at all the people’s graves and seeing how long or how short they lived.”
Seven-year-old Eric Young was happy to help, too, because “I like all the people who support the whole world,” while Mikayla Young, 11, came out to put flags on graves “because the veterans helped to get us to where we are right now and form our country. I feel good because we got to put new flags on and see that they did all this for us.”
The three Youngs were among a group that split off from the main part of the cemetery to work in what is known as the veterans section, an area accessed only via a narrow dirt lane that follows along the rim of a steep precipice. Giavanna, 11, and Joseph, 14, Mastropietro also made that trip.
“There are a lot of veterans that died for us,” Giavanna said. “I wanted to change the flags for respect.”
Joseph added, “We like to be nice and fix the flags because they all fought for us, so we want to do something back for them.”
That was the case at the top of the hill as well, where others plucked worn flags from their holders and replaced them with brand new ones ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.
Missy Huff was among four members of the local ABATE — Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education — chapter who braved light rain and overgrown grounds to make the flag exchange. She was joined by President Mike Dudo, Vice President Dick Logan and Master Sergeant of Arms Linda Watcher.
“We want to give back to those who fought for our country, especially those who died in the line of duty," said Huff, whose father, James, is an Army veteran. “A little bit of rain and tall grass is nothing compared to the type of weather and atmosphere veterans had to endure.”
That’s the message that Stephanie Elisco wanted to convey to the youngsters she accompanied in the cemetery's lower section.
“I think that it’s important for our young people to see the sacrifice and the amount of people that did sacrifice for us,” she said, “so that we have generations in the future that know to respect this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.