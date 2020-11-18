Punxsutawney Phil is going virtual.
The Inner Circle of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club announced Pennsylvania's most-famous groundhog will make his annual prognostication virtually on Feb. 2 due to COVID-19 concerns.
There will be no people in attendance or guests on the grounds, the Inner Circle announced Wednesday.
It is very unlikely, the club said, but it if it is determined that it can logistically and safety hold any in person activities related to Groundhog Day, it will make that information available if developed.
