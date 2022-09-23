A triangle-shaped tract of Lawrence County-owned land east of the courthouse has seen some recent earthmoving activity.
The county commissioners reported at their public meeting Sept. 20 that an old retaining wall that borders the sidewalk on Countyline Street was falling down, so they hired a contractor to remove the wall and shore up the dirt on the land at 443 E. Washington St.
In the midst of removing it, the contractor uncovered the buried foundations of a few houses that once existed on that lot, according to Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd.
“We’re not building anything,” he said.
There was no contract issued for the work, but a signed proposal dated May 19 commits G.P. Construction Inc. of Mahoning Township for the work at $19,800. The company is owned by Gary Pezzuolo, who also is an elected Mahoning Township supervisor.
“The contract is under the (state) bid threshold (of $21,900) so we had G.P. handle it,” Boyd said at the meeting. He explained the tract would be leveled and graded and, at the end, the sidewalk on that side of Countyline Street might be removed.
The cost of the project is being paid through a safety grant from savings through PCORP and PCOMP, the county’s liability and workers compensation insurance groups through the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.
Boyd explained the property has footers underground that were left from the 1920s and 1930s when houses there were razed. The contractor also is removing those foundations.
“We just got Gary,” Boyd and county administrator Joe Venasco said at the meeting of how the work was assigned. “If it’s under the bid threshold, we can get it done expeditiously,” Boyd said, adding “it doesn’t need to be voted on” at a public meeting.
“All it takes is two commissioners to sign off on purchase orders,” he said.
County solicitor Jason Medure explained that for any job over $10,000 but under the bidding threshold, the county must obtain three requests for proposals for the work. He said he contacted three companies and G.P. Construction was the lowest rate for that job.
He assured the cost would not exceed the $19,800.
Local historian and New Castle Public Library director Andrew Henley in a recent Facebook post wrote that the county acquired the land in 2009 when New Visions for Lawrence County transferred it. The property had been acquired earlier by Thomas A. Shumaker, an attorney and former commissioner, and Roger Smith, with the purpose of transferring it to the county for preserving and enhancing the courthouse and to honor men and women from Lawrence County who served in the armed forces.
In other improvement matters, the commissioners at their meeting Tuesday rejected a contract for Fulena Paving for the paving of the courthouse parking lot, because the bids came in too high. Fulena Pavers Inc. was the lowest of three bidders at $31,129. The commissioners agreed they would re-advertise that project next year.
The county had allocated $18,000, and to award the contract would be straining the county’s allocated capital budget, Boyd reasoned. He added the installation of lighting in the courtyard area are due to arrive this week, and had the lot been undergoing paving, the lighting trucks would be traveling on the new sealant, he said.
With gas prices falling, the commissioners are hopeful the paving prices also could fall next year, Boyd said, adding “we’re hoping to get a better cost.”
A portion of that project would have been paid through Mental Health/Developmental Services funds.
