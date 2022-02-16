After nine years, somebody out there still knows something.
That’s the contention of Linda Whitesell of Shenango Township who continues to grieve the disappearance of her daughter, Jessica Michelle “Jessi” Brumley Short, on Jan. 25, nine years ago.
Her entreaty to whoever knows what happened to Jessi is “every missing person is somebody’s child. Please do the right thing.” She is pleading that they come forward and talk to the police.
Whitesell’s grief has been compounded since getting the dreaded phone call Feb. 7 that a man found deceased in Cascade Park was her only other child, her 35-year-old son, James Christopher Brumley. Authorities have not precisely determined the cause of Brumley’s death, but New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem said no foul play is suspected.
According to the Lawrence County Coroner Rich “R.J.” Johnson, some laboratory test results are still pending.
Brumley was found dead in near-zero degree weather wearing only shorts and a flannel shirt. Walkers in the park discovered his body in the early morning.
A bereft Whitesell said she has found some closure in his death, but what happened to her daughter still remains a plaguing mystery to her after nine years. Although she believes Jessi is dead, she wants to know what happened to her after she last saw her at age 25 so she can have closure.
The state police say they are continuing to probe the mysterious case of Jessi.
According to state police Cpl. Randy Guy, they have not had any outstanding clues lately, but “it’s still an open investigation and we’re still following up leads.”
The Walkers Volunteer Search Party has been doing work on its own in searching for Jessi, and they have some searches planned, Whitesell said. She had been told by a group of people at one time that Jessi was killed at El Rio Beach and sex, drugs and money were involved. She also heard a contrary story, that Jessi had overdosed and her body was hidden.
The Walkers Volunteer Search Party, led by Marcia and Chris Black of New Castle, has supported Whitesell and searched numerous properties in efforts to find her. The group organized with the mission of helping families find missing loved ones, and to date has participated in dozens of searches for missing people in Lawrence County — some of them successfully.
Marcia Black said Wednesday her group is planning future searches based on new information they have received.
“We have places we want to look,” she said. “We’re waiting for this weather to break. We’re definitely still looking for her.”
“I’d like to find closure with Jessi, and I’d like to really search their hearts,” Whitesell said of the people who saw what happened to her. “Somebody knows. Everything now is speculation. I just want so much to find her.
“Jessi was a very caring, very giving person,” her mother continued. “Growing up and as an adult, it was always important to her to make people smile and give gifts, but she was a gift. She was kind to people whether she knew them or whether she didn’t. She always had fun and looked for the best in people. She rode a camel one time and was laughing so hard like it was the best day of her life.”
Jessi had a son, who was 2 years old when she vanished. He is 11 now.
“He looks just like her,” Whitesell said.
Jessi is registered with the National Crime Information Center, both as a missing and wanted person, and her personal information is entered into an identity system called MAMUS, a database warehouse that compares DNA and fingerprints.
Whitesell continues to request that people contact the state police at (724) 598-2211 if they know anything about what happened to Jessi or where she might be.
