While they may not have had the most points in their 33-21 PIAA loss to Avonworth, on Nov. 29, the Wilmington Greyhounds still proved themselves winners on the football field.
At the Wilmington Area School Board meeting on Wednesday, Dr. Jeffrey Matty presented board members with a letter he received from Timothy Giel, athletic director of the Avonworth School District.
“I wanted to bring to your attention a situation that happened at the conclusion of our football game on Friday night,” Giel said.
According to the letter, the Avonworth offensive line coach was walking across the field after the football game when several Wilmington players came up to him and struck up a conversation.
“Following the conversation,” the letter said, “our coach began walking away and noticed the field was littered with debris (candy and candy wrappers). He started to bend over and pick up some of the stuff up and as he was doing this he stood up and noticed those same players that he was talking with were also helping to pickup the debris.”
Giel said he presumed the players were probably looking for candy, as an teenager would, “but our coach did say that they cleaned up a significant portion of the field, wrappers, candy and all before heading into their locker room.”
Giel said he does not know who the players are, “but in this day and age where we only hear about the bad things kids do, it is nice to be able to witness and share a positive situation when they do occur,” he said. “I just wanted to commend your football staff and students.”
Matty also commended the players and their coaches.
“They did the right thing,” he said. “They are, indeed, winners.”
(0) comments
