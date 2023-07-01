Just one month in, the reclamation of Greenwood Cemetery is striking.
When American Legion Post 343 assumed custodianship of the county’s oldest public burial grounds just prior to Memorial Day, many headstones were hidden by knee-high — and in some cases, chest-high — grass. Now, with Independence Day just around the corner, the cemetery is getting some rave reviews.
One of them came from Tucson, Arizona, resident Anthony Galmarini Jr., a West Pittsburg native who brought his parents, Anthony Sr. and Fannie, to Greenwood on July 23 to visit the graves of his mother’s parents and brother.
“For years we’ve been wanting to bring them up,” said Galmarini, the son of a Korean War veteran. “But it was tough to get them here because of the overgrowth and the grass being high and not being able to see where the ground is very clearly.”
Galmarini, though, reads the New Castle News online, and when the paper reported in May that Post 343 would start tending to the cemetery’s needs (in large part, because of the 934 veterans buried there), he decided it was time to try again.
“I was really happy, and mom was too,” he said. “So I’m here just for the week visiting and I thought, ‘Let’s go visit the cemetery, see if we can go visit and check the condition of the headstones.’”
Neither he nor his parents were disappointed.
“I was very pleased,” he said. “I said a number of times how happy I was to see the condition. I expected worse after you get under the overgrowth, but it’s very nice.
“I couldn’t be more appreciative of the Legion for taking it over.”
Those are words that Post 343 Commander Bill Schafer enjoys hearing.
“That’s my pay for all the work I’m doing here,” he said. “That’s why I do it because I’m making a difference.”
Despite the early success, Schafer conceded, the transformation hasn’t come about in quite the way he had hoped.
“The last four weeks, my son (Nathan) and I have done 90 percent of the work here,” the 76-year-old said. “We’ve had some volunteers come for a few hours, then never show up again. But my son and I feel committed to this historical facility.
“What’s discouraging to us is the city has no interest, and the county doesn’t seem to have any interest. It’s 45 acres in the city, and in the county. It’s the oldest cemetery in the county, and it has the most veterans of any plot in Lawrence County.”
When the Legion assumed responsibility for Greenwood, it received $27,000 that the former nonprofit overseer, Greenwood Cemetery Corporation, had in its bank account. A trust fund valued at $111,000 was also transferred to the Legion, although only the interest — about $500 a month — is accessible for expenditures.
The Legion used nearly half of the $27,000 right off the bat to purchase equipment vital to attacking the overgrown grounds. But, Schafer said, more was still needed.
“That trust fund bought equipment, but the heavier equipment we need is ours,” Schafer said of the construction company that he and his son, Nathan, operate. “We bring in our own equipment, and we bought a new trailer to make sure the equipment is secure. We haul it in and we haul it home so that it’s safe.
“What we really need is funds to help us with these trees; the dead trees, the trees that have fallen on top of gravestones.”
While Schafer said that he enjoys the time he spends mowing at Greenwood — “It’s exciting, working here, meeting with people and seeing the excitement of the people” — the removal of fallen trees or others that have compromised grave sites and tombstones calls for outside help.
“That has to be a contract because our insurance will only cover for maintenance, grass cutting and weed whacking,” he said. “The insurance won’t go beyond that, so to get these trees done, we have to have that contracted out. Then it’s covered by their insurance.”
