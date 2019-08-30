BY DAVID L. DYE
THE (SHARON) HERALD
GREENVILLE — The Borough of Greenville would become the Town of Greenville if voters approve a proposed home rule charter in November.
Greenville Government Study Commission, created last year by referendum, issued its final report and proposed charter Aug. 22.
The commission members voted unanimously to put the charter proposal on the ballot Nov. 5 in the general municipal election.
The most notable change called for in the charter would be turning Greenville from a borough into a town. A statement in the charter said the name change would emphasize the personal connection between officials and residents.
Under the charter, Greenville would join Bloomsburg, Columbia County, as the only chartered towns in Pennsylvania.
If voters approve the charter, Greenville’s government would change from its current mayor-council system. Greenville would still have a mayor, but that official would also be the seventh member of town council.
The mayor would be the head of town government, oversee council meetings and have a vote on council actions. Town council would have seven members — six elected at large and the seventh being the mayor.
Under the borough code that now governs Greenville’s operations, the mayor does not usually vote on council but does have veto power and can break ties on council votes,
“If council is discussing a topic, the mayor can voice his opinion or the opinions he gets from the public, but he also has the ability that if we pass ordinance and he feels strongly enough about it, he can veto that ordinance,” said Paul Hammill, council president and study commission member. “It would have to go back to council, but it at least gives the council members a chance to go, ‘okay, maybe we should take another look at this and think this through some more.’”
Instead of the council members appointing a council president, the charter would give that role to the mayor.
“Right now we have three new council members and four with experience being on council, so we could have someone with no experience running the council meetings for up to four years,” he said. “I think the charter would have been better off if it left that alone.”
The charter would also allow council to increase earned income taxes by no more than 0.5 percentage points to a maximum of 2.5 percent of salary. Under the borough code, Greenville can collect an earned income tax of no more than 1 percent, which it splits with the school district.
Under the charter also caps property taxes at 30 mills for general purposes. Greenville’s current property tax rate at 24.5 mills for the general fund, 3 mills for the fire department and 8.58 mills for debt service.
Hamill said the charter would allow Greenville to form a redevelopment authority, which could allow it to attract development and demolish blighted properties more easily.
“Under state law, you have to be a town or a city of 10,000 people to be able to form a redevelopment authority, but as a town you can overturn that,” he said.
Hamill said Greenville has five homes targeted for demolition. Two of those structures have been damaged by fire and the remaining three having fallen into extreme disrepair. Borough officials have twice solicited bids for the demolition, and no companies have bid for the job.
Greenville had planned to use state Community Development Block Grants for the demolitions, and Hamill said the funding requirements might have scared demolition experts away from the project.
“For certain grants there are these regulations and restrictions, but under a redevelopment authority, you wouldn’t have to go through these requirements,” he said.
If approved by voters this November, most of the home rule charter’s provisions would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.
State law requires that public officials, once elected, be allowed to finish their terms in office. Mayor Evan Hereford’s term in office expires Dec. 31, 2021, so the mayor elected in November of 2021 would be the first covered under the charter’s provisions.
