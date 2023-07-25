A Greenville man died in a crash on Monday in Sandy Creek Township in Mercer County, state police in Mercer reported.
Police said Joseph Kerekes, 42, at 5:30 p.m. lost control of the speeding pickup he was driving on a bend. The truck hit a telephone pole, shearing it in half, and a tree.
The truck came to a stop and then caught on fire. The driver was unable to get out.
Kerekes was pronounced dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.