A Westmoreland County police chief reportedly had narcotics dealings with a federal confidential informant last year in an Ellwood City park.
Shawn Denning, 41, of Delmont was arrested by federal agents Wednesday at the Greensburg Police Department, where he is the chief, and is charged with violating federal narcotics laws following an investigation conducted by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI.
Denning was arraigned by a U.S. magisterial district judge and is free on a $250,000 unsecured bond.
The offenses reportedly occurred in 2021 and 2022, according to a criminal complaint.
Denning is charged with two counts of aiding and abetting the distribution of a quantity of cocaine, three counts of aiding and abetting the distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of quantities of Schedule II controlled substances from June 2021 through October 2022.
A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Pittsburgh said Denning facilitated acquiring cocaine and methamphetamine by a confidential informant multiple times during those months. The drugs from California and Arizona were sent to the informant through the mail, the complaint alleges.
It states on Oct. 8, Denning and the informant attended the Elk Brown Memorial Cornhole Tournament at Franklin Community Park on Walnut Street in Ellwood City, and federal agents monitoring the scene reportedly secretly recorded the conversation between the informant and Denning.
Denning gave the informant a set of corn hole bags to help make up for a reported purchase of $500 worth of Adderall that informant spent from a source Denning knew, which would be mailed to Pittsburgh but was never sent, the complaint alleges.
The complaint claims Denning knew other potential sources or suppliers to give drugs to other individuals.
If found guilty, Denning could face a maximum total sentence of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine, or both.
An attempt was unsuccessful Wednesday to reach Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa regarding possible potential charges against anyone in Ellwood City in connection with the case.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
