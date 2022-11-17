(First in a series)
After Kevin Green broke his back, he started mending lives.
Green spent 22 years as executive director and chief executive officer of the City Rescue Mission, responsibilities he has since ceded to Jack Lynn (the former title in January 2020, the latter as of July 1 of this year). Although retired, he now is recognized as CEO emeritus, which enables him to continue for another year as president of the Liberty District of the Citygate Network, a collective of 40-plus rescue missions in the Northeast U.S. ranging from New Castle to Maine to Washington, D.C.
None of the above are roles Green — who began his career in corporate finance — ever envisioned himself playing.
“My wife (MaryLee) and I brought a newborn to New Castle (in 2000, when he was named the Rescue Mission’s interim executive director, and later as its CEO as well),” Green said. “I never thought we’d be living here instead of a very affluent setting, where my corporate years had brought us.”
That door opened in 1996, when Green sustained a serious accident. A recreational skydiver and dirt track race car driver, Green’s injury was incurred in the most mundane of fashions. He fell out of a tree.
“I broke my back,” he said. “That was my transformational experience. I asked the Lord, ‘What would you have me do now?’ I had left a career in metals and mining, I was sitting at home while my back healed and wondering what I was going to do.
“I grew up in the church, I knew Jesus had a call on my life, and yet I didn’t know where I was going, or what I was going to do next, and he led me to rescue ministry. It was a new place with a new thing, and we turned a page in our book.”
The new direction, though, was not without its speed bumps.
HISTORY
The City Rescue Mission opened in 1911, inspired by evangelist Billy Sunday’s crusade in New Castle the year before. But it wasn’t until 1949 that began to experience unprecedented growth under newly hired superintendent, the Rev. F. Dickson Marshall.
Marshall stepped down as executive director in 1996, giving way to his son, Jerry, then retired for good in 2000. But before he did, the mission would be supporting an Industrial Department designed to gather, store and distribute second-hand clothing and furniture while also operating thrift shops and a recycling program; a Family Welfare Department; the Sankey Youth Center and a crisis pregnancy center.
Furthermore, under Marshall’s leadership, the Rescue Mission also purchased a 31-acre former YMCA youth camp that it renamed Sherman Acres, as well as West Side property on which The Covenant House, an emergency shelter for women and children, would be built.
By the last decade of the 20th century, the need Marshall saw was still there. But the finances were not.
“The industrial center was killing us financially,” former board member Dr. Jim Snow said. “We were recycling cardboard at the time, and it was tanking. There was no money in it.
“It was good for the guys to have a job to give them work experience, but financially, it was killing the mission.”
Another former board member, Bruce Peterson, vice president of purchasing for EQS, also struggled with the industrial center’s existence.
“It was a big money loser,” he said. “It was one of the things that had put us in an enormous debt situation, and a cash flow problem.”
Marshall, Snow added, had an undeniable heart for the community, but “he wasn’t concerned about the finances; it wasn’t his top priority, and it was reflected in everything.
“We were getting in trouble.”
Enter Kevin Green.
NEW CHAPTER
Upon Jerry Marshall’s departure, the Rescue Mission board reached out to Green. His financial background, members believed, was just what they needed to rescue the Rescue Mission from its rising red ink.
Still, his hiring would fly in the face of Rescue Mission precedent. In its previous nine decades, the mission had been overseen only by pastors.
But, Snow recalled, Green “had a good testimony” in addition to his experience in industry and financial issues.”
Peterson admitted the thought that Green was not an ordained minister was not uppermost in his thoughts at the time.
“He has such a comprehensive and unique background,” he said. “He was an executive for a large, Fortune 500 firm. He’s a CPA, as a hobby he’s a racecar driver and works on his own race car. He can take things apart, he understands mechanical issues from top to bottom and problems that would occur in infrastructures of buildings.
“We had a fleet of several vehicles that were running all the time, and Kevin could fix those.”
Still, if there were any fears about Green’s ability to lead the mission spiritually as well as financially, they were quickly erased.
“I can tell you that over the years, he became a phenomenal preacher,” Peterson said. “The thing we were most interested and touched by, besides his extraordinary background, was his story: breaking his back after falling out of a tree and committing his life to ministry.
“The most beneficial aspect that he has is his compassion for the men in the ministry. He has an extreme amount of compassion and empathy for the guys when they’re down and out, and they can see that and feel that.”
In the beginning, though, there were changes that had to be made, and the board looked to Green to make them.
“Reverend Marshall had such a legacy,” Snow said, “so Kevin was walking on eggs when he started. But he did the hard things.”
(Friday: Pruning the City Rescue Mission.)
