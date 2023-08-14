A 2022 Laurel Area High School graduate on Sunday was crowned this year’s Lawrence County Fair Queen.
“I was surprised,” said Oriana Green after participating in Monday’s opening ceremony for the 70th annual fair, which runs through Saturday. Green shared ribbon-cutting duties with Pennsylvania Fair Queen Chloe Bomgardner from Lebanon County.
The title qualifies Green to compete in the 2024 Pennsylvania Fair Queen Program in January during the 11th Annual Convention of the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs in Hershey.
For this week, she will spend every day at the fair, handing out ribbons during livestock competitions, meeting fair-goers and appearing at fair events.
“She’s the queen of the fair and walks around promoting the fair and in other activities,” said Eric Benninghoff, the fair queen coordinator, who also serves on the fair’s board of directors.
Green’s reign throughout the year will involve publicizing the fair at public appearances, including through the media and in schools.
She grew up around the fair, showing pigs for 4-H and competing with craft and sewing projects. A second-year criminology student at Butler County Community College, the 19-year-old chose to run for fair queen because of all the years she spent at the fair and to interact with people.
“I just enjoy meeting new people and getting to spend time with the animals,” Green said.
The daughter of Kristin and Timothy Green, she hopes to get into police work after completing her associate degree.
Fair queen candidates must be 16 to 20 years old and have to write a 300-word essay, give a three- to five-minute speech on why people should visit the fair and have an interview with judges.
As for Bomgardner, her stop in Lawrence County was her fifth fair in three days. Traveling with her mother, the 2022 Lebanon Area Fair Queen also stopped at the Dayton, Washington County Agriculture and Warren County fairs and Butler Farm Show.
Bomgardner was one of 58 contestants for the state title. Judges evaluated contestants on their written and speaking skills, knowledge of the fair and agricultural industries, and their poise and personal presentation in business attire.
A 2023 Northern Lebanon High School, she will delay going to college for one year because of the role’s demands.
“I’ve been to 15 county fairs so far and will go to 15 to 20 more and after the fairs, there’s events and the Pennsylvania Farm Show,” Bomgardner said.
The 17-year-old plans to study large animal science at Penn State in hopes of becoming a veterinarian.
