For the first time in its 26 years, the Greek Food Festival ran out of food.
“We had a tremendous crowd,” said Mary Stefanis, a member of the Philoptochos Ladies Society, which prepares the dinner to raise funds for St. George Greek Orthodox Church. “We had to turn them away because we had no food left. I felt really bad. People came from Pittsburgh, Ohio and Ellwood City.”
She estimated more than 600 attended the Saturday and Sunday event at the Englewood Avenue church. They planned to serve food from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days, but closed down by 4 p.m. on the second day.
Stefanis had a friend show for the festival late Sunday.
“The tents were down, there were no cars and she thought she was at the wrong place,” she said. “We never had that many people.”
Sam Kolovos, president of the church parish council, said they sold 75 percent of the 200 pounds of chicken and another 200 pounds of lamb on Saturday.
“Usually, we split it between the two days,” Kolovos said. “Saturday was unbelievable. The people kept coming and coming.”
Stefanis remembers running out of certain items during past festivals, but not everything.
As of Monday, she did not have the total amount of money raised.
In a culture where eating is focal, the members of the Philoptochos Ladies Society spent five months cooking and baking for the festival. They buy eggplant for moussaka from the Amish and scour the area for wild grapes for making dolma. Everything is made from scratch.
Dinners, including souvlaki and chicken, were $15, while a lamb shank dinner was $20. Ala carte items ranged from $5 to $7 and included spanakopita, a spinach pie with feta in phyllo; tiropita, a cheese pie; nearly 3,500 dolma, which are stuffed grape leaves; pastitsio, a lasagna with meat and cream sauce; and moussaka, eggplant layered with a sauce.
When they ran out of dinners served inside, some folks went outside where some of the 30 volunteers made gyros, which is meat cooked on a vertical rotisserie, sliced and wrapped or stuffed in pita bread.
“We ran out of the (gyro) sauce,” said Stefanis, adding they substituted rice.
Desserts and cookies were sold in packages of six or 12.
“Every single pastry was gone by 2 o’clock Sunday,” she said. “Normally, we might have four dozen or so left. At the end, we would mark them down and get rid of them.”
They ran out of baklava — layers of crispy phyllo dough, honey and nuts — on Saturday.
Stefanis said she believes the cancellation of the St. Vitus Festival may be a reason for the festival’s success.
“Most people said they saw it on the front page (of the New Castle News),” Stefanis said. “It had to be the article. We never had that kind of public response.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.