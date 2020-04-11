Patrick Shober calls it his "poor man's space mission."
Instead of traveling into the solar system, he waits for pieces of space to come to him.
"It's cheaper for the rock to come to you," joked the Lawrence County native who's a Ph.D. candidate in planetary science at Curtin University in Perth, Western Australia.
Living in Perth since October 2017, Shober studies small asteroids and asteroidal debris that impact the Earth's atmosphere. Research he headed on a 2017 grazing fireball, a rare type of meteoroid that enters the Earth's atmosphere but then continues onward, was featured last month in the New York Times.
For a minute and a half, the rock burned brightly in the Australian sky, its light captured by the cameras of the Desert Fireball Network as it moved at a pace of about 10 miles per second, according to Shober's estimates. His team also found that the Earth acted as a slingshot to alter the fireball's orbit and propel it back into deep outer space.
Using images from the Curtin-affiliated network's 50 digital observatories, Shober traced the 130-pound fireball back to the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. According to his team's research, which will be published by The Astronomical Journal, the meteoroid is set to arrive near Jupiter in early 2025.
Like the meteoroid, Shober took a long route into astronomy.
The son of Drs. David and Michele Shober of New Wilmington, a family practitioner and ophthalmologist, Patrick Shober remembers being interested in science at an early age, but space didn't become a passion until much later.
Shober credits Cathy Ryan, his sixth-grade science teacher at St. Vitus School, with getting him interested in the subject through the Science Olympiad. At Kennedy Catholic High School, where he graduated as salutatorian of his class, he discovered a love of physics and engineering.
Attending Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Shober started in engineering and physics, but switched his major to geology. During his senior year, he interned at the NASA Glen Research Center in Cleveland, studying the loose, soil-like material covering asteroids.
"I realized that geology could help in the study of space," Shober said, explaining that as an undergraduate, most of his work had been with meteoroids, smaller formations which break off from asteroids. If the meteoroid reaches the Earth's surface, it is called a meteorite.
At Curin, Shober's work is part of the Desert Fireball Network.
"We have cameras all across Western Australia that give a 180-degree view," Shober explained. "We look at the very bright stuff that's fist-sized or larger and from the observations figure out the path with the main goal of recovering the meteoroid.
"I tell people what I do is make up its story," he continued. "In Pennsylvania, when they do road cuts, you can see the layers of rock. If it's shale, you know where it came from, you have a context. With meteorites, you have no idea where in the solar system they came from. We're trying to give it a context."
The Curtin researchers try to give the objects a past and, in the case of fireballs, a future.
Using the cameras' images and other data, they form models of the object's past travel and, for fireballs, predict where it is headed.
With about another year of research needed to complete his doctorate, which he said usually takes three to four years in the Australian education system, Shober hopes to do post-doctoral work either in Australia or the U.S., where he says there are more jobs in planetary science.
"I'll probably come back, but right now Curtin is the place to be, working with the largest planetary science research group in the southern hemisphere," he said. "The way the system works here, it lets me do a lot of amazing, cool things."
