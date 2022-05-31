The corn may be knee high by the Fourth of July, but the grass at Greenwood Cemetery won’t be.
Although it was nearly that tall as recently as last week – and for much of the past couple years as well – the mowers and weed whackers were out over the holiday weekend, thanks to a local start-up lawn care business that was willing to attack the 46 overgrown acres that comprise Lawrence County’s oldest cemetery.
That’s In and Out Lawn Care, a side hustle of 25-year-old Laurel High graduate James Brown, who is hoping eventually to quit his day job and do lawns full time.
Few one-man operations would look at a place as big and as rough as Greenwood and think, “This is a good first step.” For Brown, though, it seemed a natural.
“It was available and it needs done,” said Brown, who has contracted with cemetery president Dan Salvatore to do the reclamation and upkeep of the grounds, which include the final resting places of at least 936 veterans. “There are a lot of people buried in here. I’ve been coming through this place and I’ve seen where people come up and maintain a couple of stones here and there. It’s kind of sad that people have to come up to do that.
“Hopefully, here soon, you’ll be able to walk into all this and just do what you’ve got to do; it’ll be a functional cemetery.”
LONG STRUGGLE
Salvatore has struggled for years to keep the cemetery presentable and functional, but seeing more complaints than success. The nonprofit board that oversaw the facility disbanded long ago, the cemetery lost its 501(c)(3) tax exempt status due to some tax issues with the IRS, and the flow of burials and donations has slowed to a trickle.
Burials average around one a month, Salvatore said, and the cemetery has received nothing in the way of donations in 2022. At one time, it held fundraising campaigns, but those have not been done lately.
As finances shrank and the grass grew, it became difficult to find a contractor willing to tackle the mammoth undertaking. The last one prior to In and Out cut ties with the cemetery last year.
Greenwood is supposed to live primarily off the interest generated by a trust fund. Two years ago, Salvatore said that that fund stood at between $120,000 and $140,000, and even at that, created interest of less than $400 a month.
On Monday, he said, “My checking account is around $32,000. It’s enough to do this year, but it’s a fraction of what it used to be. I’m going to use it. It’s not doing any good just sitting there. Something has to be done. I’ll pay proper to have it done.”
Salvatore said having Brown step up “is huge,” and it is his intent to keep him on for as long as Brown is willing to do the work and the cemetery’s money holds out.
The latter, though, is another issue that has yet to be resolved.
MONEY MATTERS
Joannie Handlos, who was wading through some of the yet-to-be-mowed grass Monday to visit the graves of her great-grandmother, great-great-grandfather and great-great-grandmother, said that she gets that.
“I read the article in the paper (May 16, about American Legion volunteers placing flags on veterans’ graves) and I just thought, ‘Instead of planting flags, you need to cut the grass first,’ ” Handlos said. “But they need money. Grass-cutting costs money.
“This (the mowing) is nice to see. I just wish it was ongoing. It shouldn’t be an issue every year. But how do you fund this?”
An answer may be forthcoming.
Salvatore confirmed that the cemetery and the American Legion are in talks about having the Legion assume responsibility for the cemetery. Details of a potential deal haven’t been made public, but Salvatore is hoping it can all be worked out.
“They’ve got power, they’ve got influence, they got connections,” he said. “That would be huge. Whatever degree they’d want me to participate, I’m willing. But it will be theirs, and they can coordinate and organize and have things set up; the place will be taken care of.”
Still, just because he’s hoping to pass the baton for Greenwood’s upkeep, doesn’t mean that he doesn’t care about the cemetery.
“I came up here in 1993, and I took over in ’95,” Salvatore said. “Dave Moyer and I took over after the place ran completely out of money and I went and got another job, and I wasn’t living here any more. I was just the caretaker. It’s been a long, long road.
“I’m with everybody in the same sense that this is terrible. I don’t want to see it like this. I work 50, 60 hours a week; I can’t deal with it. What am I going to do?”
For now, the feel-good answer is James Brown and In and Out Lawn Care, and Brown is eager to restore Greenwood – incorporated in 1861 but home to burials as early as 1802 – to its former glory.
“I’ve run into a couple of good people out here,” Brown said. “They’re coming out to do just a couple of their stones, and they ended up helping out. There were a couple of guys that stopped and they were here for a couple of hours just to put in a little time helping me out, which was greatly appreciated.
“There’s a lot of good people around this place, and I’ve had a lot of good words said to me already.”
With the holiday weekend – and a big block of free time – now over, Brown will have to go back to working at the cemetery in evenings. He hopes to have the reclamation work completed within two weeks, then return perhaps twice a month or so to keep it maintained.
“That hasn’t been totally negotiated yet,” he said, “but my idea is probably like two times a month to come out here and clean it up, just make sure everything looks good.”
(Contact In and Out Lawn Care at (724) 730-8735. Brown hopes to have a Facebook page up soon with more details about the business.)
