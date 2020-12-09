Lawrence County programs and services supporting victims of domestic violence and child abuse are receiving state funding of $401,470 to enhance resources thanks to five grants.
The grants, awarded by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency and announced by state Rep. Chris Sainato, will improve both the investigation and prosecution of these crimes and support for the victims, who are often among the community’s most vulnerable.
“This funding will put more resources into the hands of those whose critical work investigate, root out, and treat those victimized by violence and abuse," Sainato said. "There is also funding to enhance probation services so that residents who are transitioning from the criminal justice system to the community have the services they need to stay on the right track.”
The Lawrence County improvement of adult probation services received $46,366 for the improvement of adult probation services. To help stop violence against women, grants went to the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County and STOP Violence Against Women ($125,000), the Lawrence County commissioner's victim services program ($135,130) and the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County for 2021-22 ($47,974). The Children's Advocacy Center's advisory committee received $47,000 for core services continuation to support and protect at-risk youth.
PCCD initiates and funds justice-related programs developed by practitioners and experts in the field, with a focus on research, policy, planning, training, evidence-based programs, technology, outreach and support services.
