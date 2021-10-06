Grant funding of $296,092 will expand access to pregnancy and postpartum support services for Lawrence County women recovering from substance use disorder, state Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence, announced Tuesday.
Sainato said the grant to the Center for Community Resources Inc. — administered by the PA Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs — will help the center provide services and make referrals for outpatient treatment.
“Pregnant and postpartum women recovering from substance use disorder have a hard road as they work to transition from treatment back to the community and responsible parenthood,” Sainato said. “Securing this funding will help ensure that there are services and supports that pick up where inpatient treatment ends so they don’t have to go that path alone.”
The funding is part of a package of more than $12 million in grants announced today to help Pennsylvanians in recovery. That funding is part of a larger package of $55 million in federal money awarded to Pennsylvania through the SAMHSA Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant Program COVID-19 Supplemental Awards.
The grant will help the center serve residents in Lawrence, Beaver, Butler and Washington counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.